FRILLS CORNERS -- North Clarion's Lily Homan rifled in a season-high 23 points and the She-Wolves fought off a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat visiting Karns City, 51-47, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown on Wednesday night.
Coach Terry Dreihaup's She-Wolves, now 14-0 on the season, trailed 10-8 after one period and 13-8 early in the second before going on a 17-4 run to close the half and take a 25-17 lead into the lockerroom.
Homan, who had nine points in the second quarter, popped in eight more in the third as North Clarion's lead ballooned to 43-29 heading into the final stanza.
That's when Karns City's Chloe Fritch went off, scoring 11 of her game-high 28 points as the Gremlins got as close as four points in the closing seconds.
Ainsley Hartle added nine points for the She-Wolves, Lauren Lutz and Madison McFarland had six points each and Emma McFarland dropped in five.
In addition to Fritch's 28 points, coach Steve Andreassi's Gremlins also received 11 points from Brooklyn Taylor.
North Clarion will return to the hardwood on Friday at Moniteau.
Clarion 46, Cranberry 29
CLARION -- Taylor Alston, Marley Kline and Sophie Babington all scored in double digits as Clarion used a fast start to defeat visiting Cranberry, 46-29 in a KSAC matchup.
The Bobcats got out of the gates quickly to take an 18-6 first-quarter lead and maintained a 24-12 lead at the break. Kline had all 12 of her points before intermission.
Alston wound up leading all scorers with 15 points while Babington added 10 as Clarion snapped a four-game losing skid.
Cranberry (6-10) was paced by freshman Jadyn Shumaker's 10 points and 10 rebounds while Kendell Findlay added six and Mariah Wessell had five.
Clarion will play at Redbank Valley on Friday while Cranberry will next host Redbank Valley on Tuesday.
Keystone 55, Forest Area 26
TIONESTA -- Keystone's Natalie Bowser and Jill Winters split 32 points exactly in half as the Panthers powered their way to a 55-26 road win over Forest Area in a KSAC contest.
Winters drilled three treys and scored nine of her 16 points in the first quarter as coach Andy Traister's Panthers rolled out to a 19-5 lead. Keystone extended its lead to 39-8 at the half, thanks to a 20-3 explosion in the second quarter.
Bowser had 12 of her 16 points in the opening half.
Amber Guzzi scored nine points to pace the Fires while Jayden Colvin added seven and Kenzie Kopchick had five.
Both teams will play again on Friday as Keystone will host A-C Valley while Forest Area will travel to Strattanville to face Clarion-Limestone.
Moniteau 54, A-C Valley 13
FOXBURG -- Moniteau's Catherine Kelly poured in 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Warriors downed homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 54-13 in KSAC play.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors rode Kelly's early scoring binge to race out to a 23-3 lead after one period and they never looked back.
Kendall Sankey added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists for Moniteau while Autumn Stewart and Allie Pry had six points apiece.
Mackenzie Parks topped the Falcons with eight points and four steals, Keira McVay added four points and Maddy Dehart chipped in with five rebounds.
Both teams will return to action on Friday as A-C Valley will play at Keystone while Moniteau will host unbeaten North Clarion.