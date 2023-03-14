NEW WILMINGTON -- Shenango's Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors, who finished the season with a 19-8 record, led 7-6 after one period, but Shenango came back to grab a 20-16 halftime lead, thanks to a 14-9 second-quarter advantage. The Wildcats extended their lead with an 8-2 edge in the third period and closed it out with a 14-11 spurt in the final stanza.
In addition to her 23 points, Fedrizzi also collected nine rebounds. Kylee Rubin added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Janie Natale had seven caroms.
Kyndra Seddon and Alaina Peltonen scored six points apiece for the Sailors. Seddon led the team with eight rebounds while Peltonen had three steals.
Shenango (24-4) advanced to the Elite 8 and will face (Maplewood-Greensburg Central Catholic winner) on Friday at a site and time to be announced.