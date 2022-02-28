BASHOR CUTLINE
Franklin senior Camdon Bashor signs a letter-of-intent to St. Vincent College where she will continue with her academic and basketball careers this fall. On hand for the signing was coach Ryan Justice (seated at right) and parents Tarina Desko (back left) and Steve Desko. Absent for the photo was father Chuck Bashor.
DOTY CUTLINE
Franklin senior Natalie Doty (front, middle) will continue her academic and soccer careers at Westminster College this fall. Present for the signing were her parents, mother Jamie Doty (seated, right) and father Abram Doty (standing, right). Also on hand were family members of the late Luke Dye, who was one of Natalie's coaches during her career. At left is Luke's sister, Emma Dye, along with his parents, Jeff and Pam (standing).