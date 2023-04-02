PITTSBURGH -- Baine Snyder took home a pair of first place finishes and Cam Crocker added another as Oil City's track and field team traveled to the 19th Annual South Hills Classic on Saturday.
On the girls side, Snyder took home gold in high jump with a height of 4-8, while she also claimed the pole vault with a height of 9-6.
In other action, Nicki Petro placed sixth in the long jump while Isabella Vorse took seventh in the 400 dash and the 400 relay of Petro, Chayse Skinner, Vorse and Meghan Flinchbaugh also placed seventh. Skinner also placed 10th in the 100 hurdles to round out the top-10 placewinners.
For the boys, Crocker took first in the discus with a throw of 152-1 while he also added an eighth-place effort in the shot put.
Gavin Stephens notched a second-place finish in the triple jump