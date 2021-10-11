Franklin's Hailey Yard scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Knights posted a 4-1 road win over Oil City in a non-region girls soccer match on Monday at the Oil Field.
Coach Joe Keenan's Knights, now 5-7 on the season, opened a 2-0 lead in the first half as Natalie Doty scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute before Amber Marsteller added another just two minutes later. Marsteller's goal was her first at the varsity level and was assisted by Yard.
Franklin's lead ballooned to 4-0 as Yard scored back-to-back goals in the 56th and 61st minutes.
Oil City's lone goal came off the foot of Laiyla Russell in the 70th minute.
Franklin goalie Olivia Leccia was credited with five saves while Oil City's Lauren McTiernan made 11 stops.
"The girls continue to develop their skills and move the ball around," Keenan said. "It was nice to see Amber, a walk-on senior, score her first-ever goal. The defense played a very smart match."
Both teams will be back in action today as Oil City travels to face Erie McDowell while Franklin will host North East.
Forest Area 4, Ridgway 1
MARIENVILLE -- Forest Area's Amber Guzzi, Shawna Pack and Emily Best all played leading roles in the Fires' 4-1 home win over Ridgway.
Best gave Forest Area a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the contest and Guzzi followed with the first of her two goals about four minutes later.
Coach Joe Mays' Fires held that 2-0 lead until the 68th minute when Ridgway's Abby Macafee scored to cut the deficit in half.
However, Forest Area responded as Best assisted on a goal by Pack to make it 3-1 in the 70th minute and Guzzi sealed it up with her second goal of the match with five minutes left. Pack recorded the assist.