Bradford 12, Oil City 0
BRADFORD -- Marissa Miller, Maddie Cowburn and Emily Prince scored two goals apiece in leading Bradford to a 12-0 win over visiting Oil City in a Region 6 match.
Miller and Cowburn scored both of their goals in the first half and Prince had one as the Owls raced out to a 7-0 lead. Angelika Maletta and Abbie Nuzzo also had first-half goals for Bradford.
The Owls' second-half goals came from Emily Prince, Bella Prince, Maddie Emerson, Piper Giordano and Lauren Placer.
Oil City goalie Lauren McTiernan once again was strong in net, finishing with 21 saves.
The Oilers will return to the pitch on Tuesday at Erie McDowell.