Franklin's Ethen Umbenhaur scored the only two goals of the match on Saturday as the Knights shut out visiting Mercer, 2-0, in a non-region boys soccer match.
Umbenhaur broke a 0-0 stalemate in the 55th minute as he scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on an assist from Nate Pfennigwerth.
Umbenhaur's second goal was also assisted by Pfennigwerth came in the 75th minute.
Goalie Reston Weismann made eight saves for coach Todd Willis' Knights, now 5-1-1 on the season.
"Reston made a couple of pretty critical saves," Willis said. "But, this game was really won at midfield. Ben Yard and Ethan Umbenhaur were just on fire and they completely controlled everything. And Seldon Bean was everywhere as well."
Umbenhaur and Bean was voted as co-Men of the Match. Umbenhaur received a 2012 basketball trophy as his award while Bean garnered the two-week-old giant zucchini, which coach Willis said, "is getting pretty soft and has black tape over a bite mark."
Franklin will return to action on Tuesday at Titusville.
Oil City 4, Corry 4
CORRY -- Oil City's Drayton Dill scored a pair of second-half goals, including the tying tally with 5:11 left in regulation on Saturday as the Oilers battled their way to a 4-4 tie in a non-region match at Corry.
"The game was our fourth in six days and it definitely showed," Oil City coach Tim Swartzfager said. "Between fatigue and some unfortunate injuries throughout the match, we struggled to get a lot going. Despite that, it was good to see our younger guys step up and work hard."
Sawyer Cavalline gave the Oilers (3-3-1) an early 1-0 lead when he scored on a free kick in the 16th minute, but the Beavers tied it in the 26th minute. Two minutes later, Sayyid Donald put Oil City back in front in the 28th minute off an assist from Dill.
However, Corry scored twice in the closing minutes and took a 3-2 halftime lead.
Dill knotted things at 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second half and, after the Beavers went ahead in the 65th minute, Dill took a feed from Will Swartz and tied the game at 4-4 in the 74th minute.
"To go down 4-3 with 15 minutes left after the week we had, it would've been really easy for our guys to give up," Swartzfager said. "We're proud of the way they finished the second half to tie it and how they left it all on the field in overtime.
"We are excited for these guys to get a much deserved few days off and put together a good effort Tuesday at Seneca," he added.