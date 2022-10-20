GIRLS SOCCER
Forest 5, Keystone 2
KNOX -- Emalie Best netted two goals, including the game winner in the second half as Forest Area pulled away for a 5-2 victory over homestanding Keystone in a District 9 match.
Best got the Fires (12-3-1) on the board first with a goal off an assist from Olivia Siegel just seven minutes into the first half.
However, the Panthers got back-to-back unassisted goals from Brianna Manno to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
The Fires took over in the second half as Megan Clow knotted the score at 2-2 with an unassisted goal 12 into the second half before Best put them in front for good with ta lly off an assist from Taylor Sherbine. Maria Bauer and Amber Guzzi tacked on an insurance goal apiece with Guzzi and Grace Flick each getting an assist.