North East's Krew Ksenich recorded a hat trick on Wednesday as the Grapepickers rolled to a 6-1 road win over Franklin in a first-place showdown in Region 4 boys soccer action.
With the win, North East improved to 12-3 overall and 11-2 in the region while coach Todd Willis' Knights dropped to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in the region. However, North East would hold the tie-breaker over Franklin if the two teams remained tied since they won both regular-season matchups.
Ksenich got the scoring started at Franklin with 17 minutes left in the first half off an assist from Riley Kordes.
The Grapepickers made it 2-0 a coupleof minutes later when Kaiden Lanagan set up a goal by Shane Keith.
Franklin cut the deficit in half in the 35th minute with an own goal off a corner kick.
However, Ksenich popped in his second goalof the match in the38th minute to give North East a 3-1 lead at the break.
"Both teams know the importance of this match and while we made some mistakes in the first half, we still felt like we were in it," coach Willis said. "But, North East played really well (today) and it got away from us in the second half."
Troy Croscut-Miller scored just a couple of minutes into the second half off a feed from Everett Osborne and North East made it 5-1 on an own goal three minutes later. Ksenich capped off his three-goal performance in the 49th minute.
Reston Weismann made nine saves in goal for Franklin while North East goalie Grant Girts had six stops.
"Both Seldon Bean and Ben Yard played solid defensive games despite being under constant pressure," Willis added. "And Nate Pfennigwerth showed a lot of leadership."
Franklin will next host Karns City on Saturday in a non-region matchup.