Eisenhower 1, Oil City 0
RUSSELL -- ????????? scored the game's lone goal in the 32nd minute of the first half as the Knights held on for a 1-0 win at home over Oil City in the Region 4 boys soccer opener for both teams.
Coach Tim Swartzfager's Oilers nearly tied it on a couple of occasions as Drayton Dill had two shots bounce off the post.
Ryan Shevock had 20 saves in goal for the Oilers.
Swartzfager also lauded the play of Sayyid Donald and added, "The whole team worked hard and improved as the game went on."
Oil City will return to the pitch on Wednesday at Titusville's historic Carter Field.