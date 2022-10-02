Eisenhower 7, Oil City 0
RUSSELL -- Oil City fell to 1-10 on the season after a 7-0 loss to homestanding Eisenhower in Region 4 play.
The Oilers kept were able to keep the game scoreless through the first 25 minutes of the contest, but the Knights offensive pressure eventually broke through on their way to seven goals.
Spencer Greene made seven saves in the net for OC while Ryan Shevock added five saves.
"We put together a good 25 minutes, but we need to keep our shape and not breakdown," Oil City head coach Tim Swartzfager said. "One positive note was a few of our younger guys like Hayden McFadden, Lucas Deets and John Norcross played some of their best minutes of the season and it was good to see them gaining confidence."
The Oilers will take on Iroquois on Tuesday.