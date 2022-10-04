TIONESTA -- Forest Area's Emalie Best scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others Tuesday as the Fires celebrated Senior Night with a 5-1 victory over Punxsutawney in girls soccer action.
Best fed Amber Guzzi for the game's first goal in the 10th minute, then scored two straight goals herself in the 13th and 14th minutes.
The Chucks made it 3-1 later in the first half on a goal by Olivia Bish.
However, the Fires (8-3) put the match away with two more second-half goals. The first was by senior Olivia Siegel in the 60th minute and the second came off the foot of another senior, Taylor Sherbine, in the 77th minute. Best assisted on both goals.
Emma McFarland also sparkled in net for the Fires, stopping 23 shots.
Forest Area will play Monday at Ridgway.
BOYS SOCCER
Seneca 4, Franklin 0
WATTSBURG -- Seneca's Lee Hoover recorded a hat trick as the homestanding Bobcats notched a 4-0 victory over Franklin in a Region 4 matchup.
Seneca scored all its goals in the first half, starting with Hoover's first just six minutes into the match. Brayden George made it 2-0 just a little over a minute later before Hoover tallied twice in the final four minutes to push the Bobcats' lead to 4-0.
"Seneca played a very tight, man-marking defense," Franklin coach Todd Willis said. "We came out flat and not prepared to play."
Reston Weismann made eight saves in goal for the Knights, now 8-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the region.
"Gage Haniwalt just continues to do everything and in the second half, everyone around him worked harder," Willis said. "Ben Yard also was strong on his side defensively and Ethan Umbenhaur was aggressive and physical from his forward position."
Franklin will play Thursday at Eisenhower.
GIRLS TENNIS
Erie High 4, Oil City 1
Enisa Siljkovic, Riley Gloystein and MacKenzie Bruce posted singles' victories as Erie High notched a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in a non-region match.
Siljkovich got the Royals going with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emily Russell at No. 1 singles before Gloystein needed three sets to defeat Cassidy Sutley, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 2. Bruce then sealed up the team win with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Kylee Copley at No. 3.
The Oilers' No. 1 doubles team of Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser rolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win while Erie's No. 2 team of Merisha Tamang and Arden Claudio blanked Lauren Caralla and Natalie Arnink, 6-0, 6-0.
Oil City, now 4-8 on the season, will compete today in the Buhl Invitational at Hermitage.