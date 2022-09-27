GIRLS TENNIS
Grove City 5, Oil City 0
GROVE CITY -- Oil City dropped to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-5 in Region 1 as the Oiler stumbled on the road in a 5-0 loss to Grove City.
Singles play saw Macy Matson upend Emily Russell at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), Cara Severson down Cassidy Sutley at No. 2 (6-0, 6-2) and Ella West defeat Kylee Copley at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).
The Oilers fared no better in doubles competition with the duo of Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser suffered at 6-0, 6-2 loss to Emily Williams and Jane Coulter before Hannah Krug and Alex Power fell 6-0, 6-4 to Joella Bondi adn Ava Dlugonski.
Oil City will host Hickory on Monday.