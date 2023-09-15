Oil City's Drayton Dill recorded a hat trick on Friday as the Oilers knocked off Saegertown, 3-1 in a Region 4 boys soccer contest.
Dill opened the scoring just a few minutes into the game as he took a pass from Jacob Wenner and buried the shot to put coach Tim Swartzfager's Oilers (3-3) up 1-0.
With about five minutes left in the first half, Dill connected again on a free kick to make it 2-0.
Early in the second half, Wenner assisted Dill again as the Oilers took a commanding 3-0 lead and they never looked back.
"The rest of the match was fun and some of our younger guys were able to get some good minutes while our older guys got some rest," coach Swartzfager said. "Our center backs, Seth Mellring and Keegan Shreffler, never receive enough credit and they really held our defense together, even with the many substitutions. Freshmen Max Lingo and Will Swartz stepped up big and played some solid minutes."
Ryan Shevock had nine saves in goal for the Oilers while Dill, who replaced Shevock with about 10 minutes left, added two saves.
Oil City will play today at Corry.
GIRLS TENNIS
Erie High 5, Oil City 0
Erie High's Enisa Siljkovic, Riley Gloystein and MacKenzie Bruce picked up straight-set singles' victories on Friday afternoon to lead the Royals to a 5-0 road win over Oil City in a non-region girls tennis match.
Siljkovic got the Royals started by blanking OC's Kiera Call, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Gloystein followed with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Gracie Singleton at No. 2. Bruce then sealed up the team win with a 6-3, 6-0 decision over Natalie Arnink at No. 3.
Erie High also took the two doubles' matches as well. At No. 1, Merisha Tamang and Tristyn Righi outlasted Alex Power and Syd Miller, 6-0, 6-3 while at No. 2, Arden Claudio and Eliza Borczon shut out Lauren Caralla and MacKenzie Canaan, 6-0, 6-0.
Oil City (1-7) will next host Hickory at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.