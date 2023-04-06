BASEBALL
Union/A-C Valley 8, Cranberry 0
FOXBURG -- Baily Crissman fired a complete-game shutout to lead homestanding Union/A-C Valley to an 8-0 victory over Cranberry is KSAC baseball play on Thursday.
Crissman struck out 11 batters while giving up just three hits and one walk on his way to the victory while his offense provided him with plenty of run support, putting up two in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Chase Ruth ripped a double and drove in a pair on two hits for the Falcon Knights while Sebastian Link drove in two on one hit. Zach Cooper added a pair of knocks and an RBI with Seth Best and Crissman tacking on a hit and an RBI each.
Landon Burgdorfer, Connor Morrow and Cayden Baker each singled for the Berries while Burgdorfer took the loss on the bump.