BASEBALL
Clarion 16, Cranberry 2 (6)
Devon Lauer allowed only one hit in four innings on the mound while Noah Harrison belted out two hits and drove in four runs as Clarion overcame a slow start to record a 16-2, six-inning win over homestanding Cranberry in KSAC action.
Lauer struck out five and walked only one in recording the victory on the mound while he also knocked in a pair of runs on offense.
Harrison led the Bobcats' 11-hot attack with two singles and four RBIs while Dawson Smail delivered a double, a single and three RBIs. Derek Smail and Matt Alston cracked three hits apiece with Smail ripping a solo home run to lead off the fifth frame. Hayden Weber chipped in with a single while Tanner Miller and Wyatt Watterson each added an RBI.
Landon Burgdorfer and Cole Findlay each had a single and a run scored for the Berries (0-1) while Mason Albert and Ryan Hanna added an RBI apiece.
Austin Shoup took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Cranberry will travel to Tionesta today to face off with Forest Area.
Titusville 3, Hickory 2
TITUSVILLE -- Mason Titus drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth inning as Titusville held on for a 3-2 win over visiting Hickory in a Region 2 showdown at the Ed Myer Complex.
The Hornets grabbed a quick 2-0 lead as D.J. Donatelli led off the game with a walk and Luca Bertolisio followed with a two-run home run to left-centerfield off Titusville starter Hunter Thomas.
However, Thomas wound up going five innings for the win. He allowed six hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. Jaxon Covell earned the save with two scoreless innings of relief. He escaped a sixth-inning jam as Luke Hillard led off with a tripled, but was erased on a double play.
Titusville got a run back in the third as Covell had a one-out single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Titus.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ian McDonald led off with a double, went to third on a groundout and, after a walk to Kam Mong and an infield single by Kasen Neely, Titus delivered a two-run single to right-center.
Mong had two of Titusville's six hits and McDonald doubled. Adding singles were Titus, Covell and Neely.
Donatelli doubled twice for the Hornets, Bertolisio homered, Hillard tripled and Luke Ference singled twice.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (4-1 overall, 2-0 R2) will play at Oil City on Wednesday, April 12.
SOFTBALL
Cranberry 10, Clarion 0 (6)
Riley Coe collected three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a pair of runs while Reyna Watson and McKaylah Smith combined to toss a four-hitter as Cranberry opened its season with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a KSAC matchup.
Jadyn Shumaker belted out a pair of doubles for the Berries, who finished with 14 hits while Lexie Reisinger and Keelie Schneider also had two hits apiece with Reisinger legging out a triple and Schneider cracking a double.
Smith also smacked a double while Watson, Cassie Scarbrough, Kendell Findlay and Denali Wenner each added a single. Scarbrough drove in three runs while Reisinger, Schneider, Findlay, Smith and Katelyn Beggs each added an RBI.
Watson started in the circle and worked four innings to earn the win. She gave up two hits while striking out two and walking one. Smith pitched the final two frames, allowing two hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Emily Troese had a triple and a single for the Bobcats (0-3) while Alicyn Burford slugged a double and Kelsey Best slapped a single.
Cranberry is scheduled to host Rocky Grove today.
Forest Area 13, A-C Valley 3 (6)
TIONESTA -- Faith Dietrich and Izzy Flick combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate with five runs scored and 10 RBIs as Forest Area notched a 13-3, six-inning win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in a KSAC matchup.
Dietrich cranked a pair of home runs among her four hits and finished with six RBIs as she ripped a three-run blast in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the sixth that brought an early end to the contest. Flick went 2-for-3 with four RBIs while she also was the winning pitcher after allowing three earned runs on five hits with six walks and two strikeouts in four innings.
Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland each added a single for the Fires.
Bella Ielase cracked a pair of singles for the Falcons (1-3) while Mackenzie Parks, Emerson Stevens and Maddy Dehart each added a single.
A-C Valley will face Cranberry at 4 p.m. Thursday at DuBois.