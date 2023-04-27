Moniteau 9, Cranberry 6
WEST SUNBURY -- Moniteau's Emma Covert capped off a seven-run second inning with a three-run homer and she also went the distance in the circle as the Warriors held on to defeat visiting Cranberry, 9-6.
After spotting Moniteau the big lead, the Berries tightened things up by scoring a run in the third and four more in the fourth, but the Warriors tacked on solo tallies in the fourth and fifth to regain control.
Alex Stewart drilled three singles for the Warriors while Covert homered and singled. Mariska Shunk also drove in three runs and had a single while Brianna Rottman, Autumn Stewart and Addy Williams also singled.
Cassie Scarbrough and Jadyn Shumaker each had two singles for the Berries while Keelie Schneider and McKaylah Smith had a double apiece. Checking in with singles were losing pitcher Reyna Watson, Riley Coe and Kendell Findlay.
BASEBALL
Conneaut Area 4, Titusville 2
TITUSVILLE -- Conneaut Area's Greg Klink drove in all four runs while Wyatt Kornman and Gavin White combined on a four-hitter as the Eagles doubled up homestanding Titusville, 4-2, in a Region 2 contest.
Titusville, 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the region, dropped its third straight game.
Klink singled in two runs in the top of the fourth to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead and, after the Rockets tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Drew Wheeling, Klink doubled in two more runs in the sixth.
Kornman pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up four hits, two unearned runs and four walks with three strikeouts. White picked up the save with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out one.
Kasen Neely, Mason Titus, Landon Baker and losing pitcher Wheeling each had a single for the Rockets.
Klink had two of Conneaut Area's five hits.
Titusville will play Monday at Hickory.
C-L 5, Union/A-C Valley 2
STRATTANVILLE -- Four errors proved costly for Union/A-C Valley as the Falcon Knights dropped a 5-2 decision to homestanding Clarion-Limestone in KSAC play.
The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one frame before U/ACV responded with one of its own in the second. C-L added three more in the fifth while the Falcon Knights only managed one in the top of the seventh. Of the Lions' five runs, none were earned.
Logan Lutz doubled for the Lions while Tommy Smith and Nick Aaron drove in a run apiece in the win. Smith also earned the win, going the first four innings, striking out seven and walking three while giving up just one earned run on four hits. Lutz came in and tossed the final three, fanning five and walking one en route to one run on three hits.
Zach Cooper led U/ACV with two hits. Adrian Schmoll doubled. Chase Ruth recorded an RBI.
Bailey Crissman took the tough-luck loss, striking out six and walking one over six innings of work, surrendering five runs (none earned) on four hits.