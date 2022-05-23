DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS
Class 2A Quarterfinals
KANE (3)
Smith (ss) 3 1 1, Tigani (p) 2 1 0, Stahli (1b) 3 0 1, Crowley (c) 3 1 0, Slater (3b) 2 0 0, Parana (lf) 3 0 0, Iak (cf) 1 0 0, Asel (ph) 1 0 0, Sheaffer (2b) 2 0 0, McGuire (ph) 1 0 0, Gillespie (rf) 2 0 0, Walter (ph) 1 0 0. Totals: 24 3 2.
CRANBERRY (11)
Plummer (cf) 4 1 2, Watson (ss) 3 3 1, Findlay (lf) 4 1 1, Schneider (3b) 4 1 2, Hogue (1b) 4 2 2, Coe (2b) 2 2 1, Beggs (p) 3 1 1, Scarbrough (dp) 3 0 2, Wenner (c) 3 0 0. Totals: 30 11 12.
Score by Innings
Kane;100;002;0;--;3
Cranberry;035;102;x;--;11
2B -- Cranberry (Hogue, Beggs, Scarbrough).
3B -- Cranberry (Schneider).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Beggs 2, Scarbrough 2, Schneider, Hogue).
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
at Tionesta
CLARION (1)
Anhony (cf) 1 1 0, Best (c) 2 0 0, Simko (p) 1 0 0, Beers (3b) 2 0 0, Forrest (ss) 2 0 0, Campbell (1b) 1 0 0, Troese (2b) 2 0 0, Aaron (rf) 2 0 0, Kratsley (lf) 2 0 0. Totals: 15 1 0.
FOREST AREA (16)
E. McFarland (cf) 4 2 2, Oswald (2b) 3 2 2, M. McFarland (ss) 4 2 3, Aites (1b) 2 0 0, Boehme (lf) 3 2 2, Flick (p) 2 2 1, Greenawalt (3b) 2 2 0, Dietrich (c) 3 0 2, Thompson (rf) 3 2 3, Best (cr) 0 0 0, Brown (cr) 0 2 0. Totals: 26 16 15.
Score by Innings
Clarion;100;0;--;1
Forest;600;(10);--;16
2B -- Forest (Dietrich 2, M. McFarland).
3B -- Forest (Thompson).
RBIs -- Forest (Dietrich 6, Boehme 4, M. McFarland 3, E. McFarland, Oswald, Thompson).