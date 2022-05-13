KEYSTONE (11)
Wolbert (lf) 3 2 2, S. Bell (cf) 5 0 1, Bowser (p) 4 2 2, Exley (1b) 3 2 2, Black (c) 4 0 1, Colligan (2b) 5 2 2, Callander (3b) 3 1 2, Gruber (ss) 2 1 1, Morris (rf) 4 0 0, J. Bell (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 33 11 13.
MONITEAU (7)
Shunk (cf) 5 1 3, Rottman (lf) 3 1 1, Covert (p) 4 1 1, Wise (rf) 2 1 0, Thurner (c) 4 0 1, Barger (2b) 4 0 1, Thomas (3b) 4 1 2, Staab (ss) 4 1 2, Stewart (1b) 4 1 1. Totals: 34 7 12.
Score by Innings
Keystone;000;411;5;--;11
Moniteau;000;601;0;--;7
2B -- Keystone (Bowser, Exley 2), Moniteau (Thomas).
HR -- Keystone (Bowser), Moniteau (Staab).
RBIs -- Keystone (Bowser 5, Black 2, Wolbert, Colligan), Moniteau (Staab 2, Wise, Thurner, Barger).
Game 1
YOUNGSVILLE (0)
Gentz (rf) 2 0 0, Swearinger (lf) 1 0 1, Helman (p) 2 0 0, Guss (c) 1 0 1, Abraham (3b) 1 0 0, Willhelm (ss) 1 0 0, Carrington (1b) 1 0 0, Carnahan (2b) 0 0 0, Cressley (cf) 1 0 0. Totals: 10 0 2.
FOREST AREA (15)
E. McFarland (cf) 3 3 3, Oswald (2b) 3 0 1, M. McFarland (ss) 1 2 1, Aites (1b) 3 1 1, Boehme (lf) 3 2 3, Flick (p) 3 2 2, Dietrich (c) 3 0 2, Thompson (3b) 2 2 0, Capelle (rf) 1 2 0, Brown (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 22 15 13.
Score by Innings
Youngsville;000;--;0
Forest Area;2(11)2;--;15
2B -- Forest Area (Boehme, Aites, Flick).
3B -- Forest Area (M. McFarland).
RBIs -- Forest Area (E. McFarland 2, Oswald 2, M. McFarland 2, Aites 2, Boehem 2, Dietrich 2, Flick, Thompson).
Game 2
FOREST AREA (19)
E. McFarland (cf) 3 2 1, Oswald (2b) 4 2 2, M. McFarland (ss) 3 3 1, Aites (1b) 4 2 4, Boehme (lf) 4 3 2, Flick (p) 3 2 2, Stitt (cf) 1 3 1, Thompson (3b) 3 2 3, Lupole (rf) 3 0 1. Totals: 28 19 17.
YOUNGSVILLE (0)
Gentz (c) 2 0 0, Swearinger (p) 2 0 0, Helman (rf) 2 0 0, Guss (lf) 2 0 0, Abraham (3b) 0 0 0, Willhelm (ss) 1 0 0, Carrington (1b) 1 0 0, Carnahan (2b) 0 0 0, Romansky (cf) 0 0 0. Totals: 10 0 0.
Score by Innings
Forest Area;62(11);--;19
Youngsville;000;--;0
2B -- Forest Area (Flick, Aites 2, Boehme).
3B -- Forest Area (Flick, Thompson).
HR -- Forest Area (M. McFarland).