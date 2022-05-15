REYNOLDS (13)
A. Hillyer (ss) 4 1 2, McAdoo (cf) 4 1 2, Cawthorne (2b) 4 1 0, McLaughlin (c) 4 2 2, Herman (p) 4 3 3, Gearhart (1b) 4 1 1, M. Hillyer (3b) 3 1 0, Diefenderfer (rf) 4 2 1, Collins (lf) 4 1 2. Totals: 35 13 13.
FRANKLIN (4)
Hoobler (ss) 4 0 0, Laderer (cf) 4 0 1, Hanna (lf) 4 0 2, Edge (p) 2 1 0, Boland (3b) 3 2 1, Atwell (2b) 3 1 3, Hicks (c) 3 0 0, Wimer (1b) 2 0 0, Roberts (rf) 2 0 0, Wilson (rf) 1 0 0. Totals: 28 4 7.
Score by Innings
Reynolds;010;417;0;--;13
Franklin;030;010;0;--;4
2B -- Reynolds (McLaughlin, Collins, Herman).
3B -- Reynolds (McAdoo), Franklin (Atwell).
HR -- Reynolds (McLaughlin).
RBIs -- Reynolds (McLaughlin 4, A. Hillyer 2, Collins 2, McAdoo, Herman, Gearhart, Diefenderfer), Franklin (Atwell 2, Hicks, Wimer).