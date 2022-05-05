A-C VALLEY (4)
M. Ielase (cf) 3 1 1, Burke (c) 3 2 2, Parks (ss) 3 1 2, Bauer (1b) 3 0 1, B. Ielase (2b) 3 0 1, Strauser (3b) 2 0 0, Hurrelbrink (dp) 2 0 1, Whitmer (p) 0 0 0, Verostek (lf) 1 0 0, Snyder (lf) 1 0 0, Hartzell (rf) 2 0 0. Totals: 23 4 8.
KEYSTONE (15)
Wolbert (lf) 3 2 0, S. Bell (cf) 3 2 2, Bowser (1b) 3 2 2, Exley (p) 4 2 3, Black (c) 4 1 2, Colligan (2b) 2 0 1, Dixon (2b) 1 1 0, Callander (3b) 2 2 0, Gruber (ss) 3 3 3, Morris (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 28 15 13.
Score by Innings
A-C Valley;000;22;--;4
Keystone;350;16;--;15
2B -- A-C Valley (Burke), Keystone (S. Bell, Exley).
HR -- Keystone (Bowser, Exley).
RBIs -- A-C Valley (B. Ielase 2, Parks), Keystone (Bowser 4, Exley 4, Gruber 2, Wolbert, S. Bell, Colligan, Morris).
REDBANK VALLEY (2)
Foringer (p) 4 0 0, Hetrick (cf) 3 1 1, Polka (c) 3 1 2, Ripple (s) 3 0 0, Schimp (rf) 3 0 0, Rupp (lf) 2 0 0, Bailey (lf) 1 0 1, Evans (2b) 3 0 0, Neiswonger (1b) 3 0 2, Boyer (3b) 3 0 0. Totals: 28 2 6.
CLARION (5)
Anthony (ss) 3 3 3, Best (c) 3 1 1, Simko (p) 2 1 0, Campbell (rf) 2 0 1, Wilson (rf) 0 0 0, Forest (3b) 3 0 1, Troese (2b) 3 0 1, Kitchen (lf) 3 0 0, Burford (cf) 2 0 0, Durish (cf) 1 0 0, Cratsley (1b) 2 0 0. Totals: 24 5 7.
Score by Innings
Redbank Valley;000;002;0;--;2
Clarion;201;020;x;--;5
2B -- Redbank Valley (Bailey); Clarion (Anthony, Forest).
3B -- Clarion (Anthony, Best).
RBIs -- Redbank Valley (Bailey 2), Clarion (Best 2, Forest 2, Simko).
ROCKY GROVE (0)
Jacoby (cf) 2 0 2, Cresswell (3b) 2 0 1, Rice (ss) 2 0 0, Montgomery (c) 2 0 0, Mawhinney (p) 2 0 0, Toland (rf) 2 0 0, Knapp (1b) 1 0 0, Tucker (2b) 0 0 0, Cable (lf) 1 0 0. Totals: 14 0 3.
MAPLEWOOD (15)
Despenes (2b) 3 3 2, Crawford (cf) 4 2 3, Beuchat (c) 2 2 1, I. Eimer (ss) 2 2 1, Hasbrouck (rf) 1 3 1, M. Eimer (lf) 3 1 1, Banik (1b) 3 1 1, Horn (3b) 2 1 0, Lester (dp) 3 0 0, Whitehair (p) 0 0 0. Totals: 23 15 10.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;000;0;--;0
Maplewood;374;1;--;15
2B -- Maplewood (Crawford 3, Despenes).
3B -- Maplewood (Banik).
RBIs -- Maplewood (M. Eimer 3, Beuchat 2, I. Eimer 2, Despenes, Crawford).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9)
Suplizio (rf) 3 2 3, Davidson (2b) 5 1 2, Risser (cf) 5 0 0, Morelli (lf) 4 0 1, Whipple (1b) 4 1 2, Hoyt (ss) 3 0 1, Franklin (3b) 3 1 1, Frank (c) 3 3 2, Mitskavich (dp) 3 1 2. Totals: 33 9 14.
CRANBERRY (0)
Watson (2b) 3 0 0, Findlay (lf) 3 0 0, Plummer (cf) 3 0 1, Schneider (3b) 3 0 0, Scarbrough (rf) 3 0 0, Biltz (ss) 2 0 0, Wenner (c) 2 0 0, Hogue (1b-p) 2 0 0, Beggs (p-ss) 2 0 0. Totals: 23 0 1.
Score by Innings
DuBois CC;000;114;3;--;9
Cranberry;000;000;0;--;0
2B -- DuBois CC (Suplizio, Hoyt, Davidson).
3B -- DuBois CC (Suplizio).
RBIs -- DuBois CC (Suplizio 4, Davidson 2, Morelli, Hoyt).