DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A
SECOND-PLACE GAME
at Brockway
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC (8)
Klawuhn (ss) 4 1 2, Weisner (cf) 3 1 0, Anderson (1b) 4 1 1, Mourer (p) 2 0 1, Bauer (cr) 0 2 0, Alexander (3b) 4 1 1, Vollmer (c) 4 0 3, Baron (lf) 3 1 1, Fledderman (2b) 3 0 0, Farley (rf) 3 0 0, Hassleman (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 30 8 9.
FOREST AREA (7)
E. McFarland (cf) 4 1 3, Oswald (2b) 4 0 0, M. McFarland (ss) 3 2 2, Aites (1b) 4 0 0, Boehme (lf) 3 0 1, Flick (p) 4 0 3, Greenawalt (3b) 3 1 1, Dietrich (c) 3 0 0, Thompson (rf) 2 2 2, Stitt (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 30 7 12.
Score by Innings
Elk County Catholic;122;021;0;--;8
Forest Area;031;000;3;--;7
2B -- Elk County Catholic (Mourer, Baron), Forest Area (E. McFarland, M. McFarland).
3B -- Elk County Catholic (Klawuhn).
RBIs -- Elk County Catholic (Klawuhn 2, Anderson 2, Vollmer 2, Baron), Forest Area (E. McFarland 3, M. McFarland 2, Aites, Flick).