SECTION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP
12U SOFTBALL
at Meadville
MID-EAST/COCHRANTON (12)
Gerow (cf) 4 2 2, Brenot (ph) 1 0 0, Nuhfer (3b) 5 2 3, Reese (ss) 4 2 2, Swartz (c) 5 2 2, Mawhinney (p) 3 2 0, Holeva (1b) 4 1 1, Phillips (2b) 3 0 2, Lojek (ph) 0 0 0, Kennedy (lf) 3 0 0, Loeblein (ph) 0 0 0, Stanford (rf) 0 1 0, Gibbons (ph) 1 0 0. Totals: 33 12 12.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (8)
Reed (ss) 3 0 1, B. Young (1b) 3 1 1, E. Young (2b) 2 0 1, Agnello (c) 4 2 1, Fleming (p) 3 3 1, Wachob (3b) 4 1 3, Smart (cf) 4 1 2, Verdill (lf) 4 0 0, Guignet (rf) 1 0 0, Snyder (rf) 2 0 0. Totals: 30 8 10.
Score by Innings
Mid-East/Cochranton;140;520;--;12
Punxsutawney;000;413;--;8
2B -- Mid-East/Cochranton (Gerow, Swartz), Punxsutawney (B. Young).
3B -- Mid-East/Cochranton (Phillips).
RBIs -- Mid-East/Cochranton (Swartz 2, Holeva 2, Gerow, Nuhfer, Reese, Mawhinney, Kennedy, Stanford), Punxsutawney (Wachob 2, Smart 2, B. Young, E. Young, Agnello, Verdill).
SB -- Mid-East/Cochranton (Swartz, Mawhinney, Loeblein), Punxsutawney (Reed, E. Young, Fleming).
Left on base -- Mid-East/Cochranton 10, Punxsutawney 9.
PITCHING
Mid-East/Cochranton -- Mawhinney (W) IP-6.0, H-10, R-8, ER-3, BB-5, SO-8.
Punxsutawney -- Fleming (L) IP-1.2, H-4, R-5, ER-4, BB-2, SO-1, HBP-1; E. Young IP-4.1, H-8, R-7, ER-4, BB-4, SO-2.