OIL CITY (5)
Arnink (ss) 4 0 0, Garmong (cf) 4 1 3, Whittemore (p) 4 0 1, Wenner (c) 4 0 0, Krug (dp) 3 1 0, Martinec (2b) 2 1 1, S. Hanlon (1b) 2 1 0, Foley (3b) 3 1 2, Liederbach (rf) 3 0 1, White (lf) 0 0 0. Totals: 29 5 8.
ROCKY GROVE (3)
Jacoby (ss) 4 0 0, Rice (2b) 2 2 2, Montgomery (3b) 3 0 0, Mawhinney (p) 3 1 1, Z. Cresswell (c) 3 0 2, Knapp (1b) 3 0 0, Tucker (lf) 3 0 1, Faust (cf) 3 0 0, Taylor (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 27 3 6.
Score by Innings
Oil City;020;110;1;--;5
Rocky Grove;001;110;0;--;3
2B -- Rocky Grove (Z. Cresswell).
3B -- Oil City (Foley), Rocky Grove (Rice).
HR -- Rocky Grove (Rice).
RBIs -- Oil City (Foley 2, Garmong, Wenner), Rocky Grove (Rice, Z. Cresswell).