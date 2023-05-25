DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
at Keystone High School
CRANBERRY (11)
Watson (p) 4 1 2, Findlay (cf) 4 2 4, Coe (2b) 4 1 1, Scarbrough (3b) 3 1 1, Schneider (ss) 3 1 1, Wenner (c) 3 0 1, Beggs (cr) 0 1 0, Smith (1b) 3 0 0, Shumaker (rf) 2 2 2, Reisinger (lf) 2 2 1. Totals: 28 11 13.
MONITEAU (0)
Rottman (lf) 2 0 0, L. Staab (2b) 1 0 0, Covert (p-cf) 2 0 1, Au. Stewart (3b) 2 0 0, Shunk (cf-p) 2 0 0, Williams (c) 1 0 0, Al. Stewart (1b) 2 0 0, E. Staab (ss) 2 0 1, Huffman (rf) 2 0 1. Totals: 16 0 3.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;030;71;--;11
Moniteau;000;00;--;0
2B -- Cranberry (Findlay).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Findlay 3, Shumaker 3, Coe 2, Watson, Scarbrough, Smith).