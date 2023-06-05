PIAA CLASS 2A
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7)
Magee (ss) 4 2 2, Dei (2b) 3 2 2, Kenney (3b) 2 0 0, Henry (p) 4 1 3, Rodriguez (lf) 4 1 1, Kindel (cf) 3 0 0, Marquez (c) 3 0 1, Bova (rf) 2 0 0, Kuhns (dp) 1 1 0, Keller (1b) 0 0 0. Totals: 26 7 9.
CRANBERRY (8)
Watson (p) 4 0 0, Findlay (cf) 4 0 1, Schneider (ss) 4 0 1, Scarbrough (3b) 2 2 0, Coe (2b) 4 1 2, Wenner (c) 4 0 3, Beggs (cr) 0 2 0, Smith (1b) 3 0 0, Shumaker (rf) 4 2 3, Reisinger (lf) 3 1 1. Totals: 32 8 11.
Score by Innings
Greensburg Central Catholic;000;330;1;--;7
Cranberry;040;120;1;--;8
2B -- Greensburg Central Catholic (Dei), Cranberry (Wenner, Reisinger).
3B -- Greensburg Central Catholic (Magee).
RBIs -- Greensburg Central Catholic (Henry 3, Dei, Kenney, Kindel, Marquez), Cranberry (Shumaker 2, Reisinger 2, Findlay).
PITCHING
Greensburg Central Catholic -- Henry (L) IP-6.1, H-11, R-8, ER-6, BB-2, SO-7, HBP-1. (113 pitches: 82 strikes, 31 balls).
Cranberry -- Watson (W) IP-7.0, H-9, R-7, ER-4, BB-5, SO-6. (140 pitches: 84 strikes, 56 balls).