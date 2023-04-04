KARNS CITY (15)
Reed (ss) 5 1 1, Burrows (p) 5 4 2, Dunn (c) 5 4 4, Polczynski (cf) 5 2 2, N. Taylor (2b) 5 3 1, E. Sherman (1b) 2 0 1, H. Sherman (1b) 2 1 0, B. Taylor (lf) 5 0 2, Gibson (rf) 3 0 1, Rodgers (rf) 1 0 0, O'Donnell (3b) 4 0 0. Totals: 42 15 14.
KEYSTONE (13)
Gruber (cf) 2 3 1, Heilman (lf) 5 1 1, Bowser (1b) 5 2 3, Exley (p) 4 2 2, Callander (ss) 4 0 1, Dixon (3b) 5 0 0, Best (2b) 3 2 1, Sheatz (c) 2 2 0, Vickers (rf) 3 1 1, Pfaff (rf) 1 0 0. Totals: 34 13 10.
Score by Innings
Karns City;104;430;3;--;15
Keystone;100;072;3;--;13
2B -- Karns City (Dunn 2, Reed), Keystone (Gruber).
HR -- Keystone (Bowser).
RBIs -- Karns City (Dunn 2, N. Taylor 2, B. Taylor 2, Polczynski, E. Sherman), Keystone (Bowser 6, Gruber 2, Callander).
A-C VALLEY (3)
Ielase (cf) 4 0 2, Bauer (1b) 1 1 0, Parks (ss) 4 1 1, Stevens (p) 2 1 1, Wetzel (2b) 4 0 0, Hartzell (3b) 3 0 0, Dehart (c) 1 0 1, Strauser (lf) 1 0 0, Walzak (rf) 0 0 0, Schreckengost (dp) 3 0 0. Totals: 23 3 5.
FOREST AREA (13)
E. McFarland (2b) 3 2 1, Felleti (c) 3 2 0, Oswald (3b) 3 1 0, M. McFarland (ss) 3 2 1, Flick (p) 3 3 2, Dietrich (1b) 4 2 4, Thompson (cf) 3 0 0, Stitt (lf) 3 1 0, Conven (rf) 3 0 0, Carll (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 13 8.
Score by Innings
A-C Valley;003;000;--;3
Forest Area;521;302;--;13
HR -- Forest Area (Dietrich 2).
RBIs -- A-C Valley (Stevens, Dehart, Strauser), Forest Area (Dietrich 6, Flick 4, M. McFarland, Stitt, Conven).
CLARION (0)
Mahle (cf) 2 0 0, Kitchen (2b) 3 0 0, Troese (c-3b) 3 0 2, Forrest (ss) 3 0 0, Campbell (3b) 1 0 0, Wilson (rf-c) 3 0 0, Best (lf) 2 0 1, Burford (1b-p) 2 0 1, Cratsley (p-rf) 2 0 0. Totals: 21 0 4.
CRANBERRY (10)
Watson (p-ss) 3 1 1, Reisinger (lf) 3 3 2, Coe (dp) 4 2 3, Schneider (ss) 2 2 2, Scarbrough (3b) 3 0 1, Findlay (cf) 3 0 1, Wenner (c) 3 0 1, Smith (1b-p) 3 0 1, Shumaker (rf) 3 1 2, Beggs (2b) 3 0 0, Felix (cr) 0 1 0, Olson (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 30 10 14.
Score by Innings
Clarion;000;000;--;0
Cranberry;310;051;--;10
2B -- Clarion (Burford), Cranberry (Shumaker 2, Smith, Schneider, Coe).
3B -- Clarion (Troese), Cranberry (Coe, Reisinger).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Scarbrough 3, Coe 2, Reisinger, Schneider, Findlay, Smith, Beggs).