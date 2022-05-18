A-C VALLEY (5)
M. Ielase (cf) 3 0 1, Burke (c) 2 2 1, Parks (ss) 4 2 2, Bauer (1b) 3 1 2, B. Ielase (2b) 3 0 1, Strauser (3b) 4 0 1, Hurrelbrink (dp) 4 0 1, Whitmer (p) 4 0 0, Hartzell (rf) 3 0 0, Farrington (lf) 0 0 0. Totals: 30 5 9.
CLARION (9)
Anthony (cf) 5 0 1, Best (c) 5 1 1, Simko (p) 3 3 1, Beers (3b) 4 2 3, Forrest (ss) 4 0 3, Campbell (1b) 2 2 2, Troese (2b) 2 1 0, Aaron (lf) 4 0 0, Burford (dp) 1 0 0, Durish (dp) 2 0 0, Hiles (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 32 9 11.
Score by Innings
A-C Valley;002;010;2;--;5
Clarion;001;125;x;--;9
2B -- A-C Valley (M. Ielase), Clarion (Beers 2, Forrest 2, Best).
3B -- A-C Valley (Bauer 2).
HR -- A-C Valley (Parks), Clarion (Simko).
RBIs -- A-C Valley (Parks 2, Bauer 2, B. Ielase), Clarion (Anthony, Simko, Beers, Forrest, Campbell, Troese).
UNION (4)
Schreckengost (1b) 2 2 1, Wetzel (ss) 3 1 2, Blystone (lf) 3 0 2, Stevens (p) 3 0 0, Zitzman (cf) 3 0 0, Blaypoole (3b) 2 0 0, Walzak (2b) 2 0 0, Evinsky (rf) 2 0 0, Blystone (c) 1 1 0. Totals: 21 4 5.
KEYSTONE (15)
Wolbert (lf) 3 2 2, S. Bell (cf) 3 2 0, Bowser (1b-p) 3 3 2, Exley (p-1b) 3 3 2, Black (c) 2 0 1, Colligan (2b) 3 1 1, Callander (3b) 3 2 1, Gruber (ss) 4 0 1, Morris (rf) 3 1 1, J. Bell (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 27 15 11.
Score by Innings
Union;003;01;--;4
Keystone;341;16;--;15
2B -- Union (Schreckengost), Keystone (Gruber).
3B -- Keystone (Wolbert).
HR -- Union (Wetzel), Keystone (Bowser 2, Exley).