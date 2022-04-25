CLARION (18)
Anthony (cf) 4 2 2, Best (c) 4 3 2, Simko (p) 3 2 2, Beers (3b) 4 2 2, Campbell (rf) 4 2 1, Kitchen (pr) 0 1 0, Forest (ss) 4 2 2, Troese (2b) 3 2 1, Wilson (2b) 0 0 0, Aaron (lf) 4 2 1, Burford (1b) 3 0 1, Kratsley (1b) 1 0 0. Totals: 34 18 14.
REDBANK VALLEY (0)
Foringer (p) 2 0 0, Hetrick (cf) 3 0 2, Polka (c) 2 0 0, Ripple (ss) 3 0 0, Evans (2b) 2 0 0, Neiswonger (1b) 2 0 0, Schimp (rf) 0 0 0, Rupp (lf) 2 0 0, Boyer (3b) 1 0 0, Young (3b) 1 0 0. Totals: 18 0 2.
Score by Innings
Clarion;(10)00;44;--;18
Redbank Valley;000;00;--;0
2B -- Clarion (Best 2, Beers).
RBIs -- Clarion (Campbell 3, Beers 2, Forest 2, Troese 2, Aaron 2, Anthony, Best, Simko, Burford).