DISTRICT 10 CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
at Allegheny College
ROCKY GROVE (6)
Jacoby (ss) 4 3 3, Rice (2b) 4 2 3, Montgomery (3b) 4 0 1, Mawhinney (p) 3 0 1, Z. Cresswell (c) 4 0 2, Haubrich (cr) 0 0 0, Knapp (1b) 4 0 0, Tucker (lf) 3 1 1, Faust (cf) 3 0 0, Taylor (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 32 6 11.
COCHRANTON (11)
Douglas (3b) 4 1 1, Ewing (lf) 4 0 1, Freyermuth (1b) 3 0 0, Hansen (2b) 3 1 1, Needler (p) 4 1 2, Hoffman (cf) 4 4 3, Schwartz (dp) 3 1 1, Miller (rf) 3 1 0, Williams (c) 4 2 4, Custead (ss) 0 0 0. Totals: 32 11 13.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;002;020;2;--;6
Cochranton;412;031;x;--;11
2B -- Rocky Grove (Jacoby, Tucker), Cochranton (Douglas, Hansen, Schwartz).
3B -- Cochranton (Needler).
HR -- Cochranton (Hoffman).
RBIs -- Rocky Grove (Montgomery 2, Jacoby, Rice, Mawhinney), Cochranton (Williams 2, Douglas, Hansen, Needler, Hoffman, Schwartz).
DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A
KEYSTONE (2)
Gruber (cf) 2 0 1, Bowser (c) 0 1 0, Exley (p) 2 1 1, Callander (ss) 2 0 0, Dixon (1b) 2 0 0, Best (2b) 2 0 0, Smith (3b) 1 0 0, Fulton (rf) 1 0 0, Heilman (rf) 1 0 0, Pfaff (lf) 2 0 0. Totals: 15 2 2.
CRANBERRY (17)
Watson (p) 4 2 1, Findlay (cf) 3 4 3, Coe (lf) 4 2 1, Scarbrough (3b) 3 2 1, Schneider (ss) 4 2 3, Wenner (c) 4 0 2, Olson (cr) 0 1 0, Smith (1b) 3 0 1, Shumaker (rf) 3 2 3, Reisinger (lf) 3 2 2. Totals: 31 17 17.
Score by Innings
Keystone;002;0;--;2
Cranberry;262;7;--;17
2B -- Cranberry (Schneider, Wenner).
HR -- Keystone (Exley), Cranberry (Findlay 2, Schneider 2).
RBIs -- Keystone (Exley 2), Cranberry (Schneider 6, Findlay 4, Watson, Coe, Scarbrough, Wenner, Shumaker, Reisinger).
CLASS 1A
FOREST AREA (7)
Felleti (c) 5 1 2, Greenawalt (3b) 3 0 0, Oswald (ss) 4 1 0, Dietrich (1b) 4 3 4, Flick (p) 4 1 3, Stitt (lf) 4 1 1, Carll (rf) 4 0 2, Thompson (cf) 3 0 1, Best (2b) 3 0 0. Totals: 34 7 13.
UNION/A-C VALLEy (0)
Ielase (cf) 3 0 0, Bauer (3b) 3 0 0, Parks (p) 2 0 0, Stevens (1b) 2 0 0, Dehart (c) 2 0 1, Hartzell (2b) 2 0 0, Wetzel (ss) 3 0 0, Strauser (lf) 2 0 1, Walzak (rf) 1 0 0. Totals: 20 0 2.
Score by Innings
Forest Area;300;010;3;--;7
Union/A-C Valley;000;000;0;--;0
2B -- Forest Area (Felleti, Dietrich, Flick).
HR -- Forest Area (Dietrich).
RBIs -- Forest Area (Stitt 2, Greenawalt, Dietrich, Carll, Thompson).