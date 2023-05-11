OIL CITY (0)
Arnink (ss) 3 0 2, Garmong (p) 3 0 0, Whittemore (2b) 3 0 0, Wenner (c) 3 0 0, N. Hanlon (cf) 2 0 0, S. Hanlon (1b) 2 0 0, White (lf) 1 0 0, Martinec (lf) 1 0 0, Foley (3b) 2 0 1, Liederbach (rf) 2 0 0. Totals: 22 0 3.
JAMESTOWN (10)
Schaller (cf) 4 2 2, Matters (ss) 4 1 2, Pfaff (c) 3 2 2, Spurlock (3b) 2 1 1, King (1b) 2 0 0, Thurber (1b) 1 1 0, Biles (p) 4 0 1, Bercis (rf) 3 1 0, Enterline (2b) 3 1 1, Wilkerson (lf) 1 0 0, Jones (lf) 1 1 1. Totals: 28 10 10.
Score by Innings
Oil City;000;000;--;0
Jamestown;002;026;--;10
2B -- Oil City (Arnink), Jamestown (Schaller).
3B -- Jamestown (Biles).
HR -- Jamestown (Schaller).