CLARION-LIMESTONE (1)
K. Dunn (ss) 3 0 0, Milliron (3b) 3 1 1, Himes (c) 3 0 0, Wiant (1b) 3 0 0, Husted (lf-p) 3 0 1, Knapp (cf) 1 0 1, J. Dunn (p-lf) 3 0 1, Smith (2b) 3 0 1, Simpson (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 25 1 5.
FOREST AREA (2)
E. McFarland (cf) 2 1 1, Oswald (2b) 2 0 0, M. McFarland (ss) 3 0 1, Aites (1b) 2 0 0, Mahle 1 0 0, Boehme (lf) 3 1 2, Flick (p) 3 0 0, Greenawalt (3b) 3 0 1, Dietrich (c) 2 0 1, Thompson (rf) 2 0 0, Brown (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 23 2 6.
Score by Innings
C-L;000;001;0;--;1
Forest;010;010;x;--;2
2B -- C-L (Milliron).
RBIs -- C-L (Knapp), Forest (M. McFarland, Dietrich).
CLARION (5)
Anthony (cf) 6 0 2, Best (c) 3 1 1, Simko (p) 4 1 0, Beers (3b) 3 2 1, Campbell (1b) 2 1 1, Wilson (1b) 1 0 0, Forrest (ss) 4 0 2, Troese (2b) 0 0 0, Aaron (lf) 4 0 0, Mahle (rf) 2 0 0, Kitchen (rf) 1 0 0, Kratsley (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 30 5 7.
FOREST AREA (6)
E. McFarland (cf) 5 2 2, Boehme (lf) 3 1 0, M. McFarland (ss) 3 2 1, Aites (1b) 4 0 1, Brown (1b) 0 1 0, Oswald (2b-p) 5 0 3, Flick (p-2b) 3 0 1, Greenawalt (3b) 2 0 0, Dietrich (c) 3 0 0, Thompson (rf) 4 0 0. Totals: 32 5 8.
Score by Innings
Clarion;023;000;000;--;5
Forest;002;030;001;--6
2B -- Clarion (Anthony), Forest (Oswald 2, Aites).
3B -- Clarion (Beers, Forrest), Forest (E. McFarland, Oswald).
RBIs -- Clarion (Forrest 3, Campbell, Troese), Forest (Oswald 3, Aites 2, M. McFarland).
GROVE CITY (1)
Wolbert (c) 3 1 1, Saylor (2b) 3 0 1, Jones (p) 4 0 2, R. Eaton (ss) 4 0 0, Geiger (cf) 2 0 0, Smiley (3b) 3 0 0, M. Eaton (lf) 3 0 1, S. Severson (rf) 3 0 0, C. Severson (1b) 3 0 0, Murphy (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 1 5.
FRANKLIN (10)
Hoobler (ss) 3 1 2, Laderer (cf) 3 0 1, Hanna (lf) 4 2 2, Edge (p) 4 1 2, Boland (3b) 4 1 2, Atwell (2b) 4 1 3, Hicks (c) 3 0 0, Wimer (1b) 3 1 0, Fitzgerald (rf) 3 2 0, Roberts (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 31 10 12.
Score by Innings
Grove City;001;000;0;--;1
Franklin;121;051;x;--;10
2B -- Franklin (Edge).
3B -- Franklin (Hanna, Hoobler).
RBIs -- Grove City (Jones), Franklin (Hoobler 3, Wimer 2, Hanna, Edge, Boland, Atwell).
ROCKY GROVE (8)
Jacoby (ss) 3 2 1, Cresswell (p) 4 2 2, Mawhinney (3b) 4 0 1, Montgomery (c) 4 1 2, Toland (cf) 4 0 1, Rice (2b) 3 1 1, Taylor (rf) 3 1 1, Knapp (1b) 2 0 0, Tucker (ph) 1 1 1, Cable (lf) 3 0 1. Totals: 31 8 11.
YOUNGSVILLE (9)
Gentz (c) 4 1 1, Swearinger (p) 4 1 1, Helman (cf) 4 0 2, Abraham (3b) 4 0 1, Wilhelm (ss) 4 1 1, Goss (lf) 3 1 1, Carrington (1b) 3 2 2, Carnahan (2b) 2 2 1, Cressley (rf) 2 1 1. Totals: 30 9 11.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;200;400;2;--;8
Youngsville;030;420;x;--;9
2B -- Rocky Grove (Cresswell), Youngsville (Helman, Cressley).
HR -- Rocky Grove (Montgomery).
RBIs -- Rocky Grove (Cresswell 2, Jacoby, Montgomery, Taylor), Youngsville (Helman 3, Gentz 2, Carrington, Carnahan).
OIL CITY (0)
Arnink (ss) 3 0 0, Whittemore (p) 3 0 1, Wenner (c) 3 0 1, Marczak (1b) 3 0 1, Foley (3b) 3 0 0, Hanlon (cf) 3 0 1, Martinec (dp) 0 0 0, Burk (2b) 2 0 0, Snyder (rf) 2 0 1, Jackson (lf) 0 0 0. Totals: 22 0 5.
SLIPPERY ROCK (10)
K. Miller (ss) 4 0 0, Meredith (3b) 4 0 2, E. Green (p) 4 0 1, B. Miller (c) 4 0 1, A. Green (2b) 4 1 1, Balint (lf) 3 2 1, Andreas (1b) 4 2 0, Coyle (rf) 2 3 1, Link (cf) 2 2 0. Totals: 31 10 7.
Score by Innings
Oil City;000;000;0;--;0
Slippery Rock;002;242;x;--;10