OIL CITY (18)
Arnink (cf) 6 2 2, Whittemore (p) 5 4 3, Wenner (1b) 5 1 2, Foley (3b) 3 0 0, Marczak (ss) 4 2 1, Hanlon (c) 3 4 2, Martinec (lf) 5 1 1, Burk (2b) 5 2 3, Roess (dp) 3 2 1, Jackson (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 39 18 15.
A-C VALLEY (14)
M. Ielase (cf) 4 1 1, Burke (c) 4 4 3, Parks (ss) 5 3 4, Bauer (1b) 4 2 3, B. Ielase (2b) 3 1 1, Hurrelbrink (dp) 2 0 0, Ithen (dp) 2 0 0, Whitmer (p) 0 0 0, Hartzell (lf) 4 1 1, Verostek (rf) 4 1 0, Strauser (3b) 4 1 2. Totals: 36 14 15.
Score by Innings
Oil City;151;812;0;--;18
A-C Valley;208;001;3;--;14
2B -- Oil City (Wenner, Marczak, Burk), A-C Valley (Burke, Bauer, Strauser).
3B -- A-C Valley (Hartzell).
HR -- A-C Valley (Burke 2).
RBIs -- Oil City (Wenner 3, Burk 3, Marczak 2, Hanlon 2, Whittemore, Foley, Martinec, Roess), A-C Valley (Burke 4, Strauser 3, B. Ielase 2, Parks, Bauer, Hartzell).
KARNS CITY (16)
Fox (ss) 5 4 4, King (lf) 3 1 1, Dunn (c) 4 0 1, Christie (c) 0 2 0, S. Patton (3b) 5 1 2, M. Patton (1b) 5 0 3, Whitmire (2b) 5 1 3, McMillen (cf) 4 2 2, Walker (p) 5 0 1, Polczynski (rf) 4 4 3, Sherman (cf) 0 1 0. Totals: 40 16 20.
CRANBERRY (6)
Watson (2b) 4 1 1, Smith (p) 0 0 0, Findlay (lf) 4 1 3, Plummer (ss) 4 1 1, Schneider (3b) 4 0 2, Wenner (c) 3 0 0, Reisinger (cf) 3 0 2, Hogue (1b) 2 0 0, Scarbrough (1b) 2 3 1, Collins (rf) 0 0 0, Beggs (p) 2 0 1, Whitling (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 6 11.
Score by Innings
Karns City;120;265;--;16
Cranberry;210;102;--;6
2B -- Karns City (Whitmire, Polczynski), Cranberry (Scarbrough).
HR -- Karns City (Fox).
RBIs -- Karns City (Fox 5, King 3, S. Patton 2, M. Patton 2, Ploczynski 2, McMillen, Walker), Cranberry (Findlay 2, Reisinger 2, Watson, Schneider).
KEYSTONE (10)
Wolbert (lf) 6 0 2, S. Bell (cf) 2 1 0, Bowser (1b) 4 2 3, Exley (p) 4 0 1, Black (c) 5 1 1, Colligan (2b) 5 2 2, J. Bell (2b) 0 0 0, Callander (3b) 4 1 1, Gruber (ss) 2 2 1, Morris (rf) 5 1 1. Totals: 37 10 12.
CLARION (3)
Anthony (ss) 4 1 0, Best (c) 4 1 0, Simko (p) 4 1 1, Campbell (cf) 3 0 1, Forest (1b) 4 0 1, Troese (2b) 4 0 2, Aaron (lf) 4 0 0, Burford (1b) 3 0 0, Wilson (ph) 1 0 0, Kitchen (rf) 4 0 0. Totals: 35 3 5.
Score by Innings
Keystone;000;101;17;--;10
Clarion;201;000;00;--;3
2B -- Keystone (Exley).
3B -- Clarion (Campbell).
HR -- Clarion (Simko).
RBIs -- Keystone (Black 2, Morris 2, Wolbert, S. Bell, Exley, Colligan, Callander, Gruber), Clarion (Forest 2, Simko).
FOREST AREA (17)
E. McFarland (cf) 2 1 1, Oswald (2b) 4 2 1, M. McFarland (ss) 3 4 3, Aites (1b) 4 1 1, Boehme (lf) 3 3 1, Flick (p) 2 3 2, Greenawalt (3b) 4 2 3, Dietrich (c) 3 1 1, Thompson (rf) 3 0 1, Capelle (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 17 14.
UNION (2)
Schreckengost (1b) 2 0 0, Wetzel (ss) 1 1 0, Stevens (2b) 2 0 0, Davis (c) 2 1 2, Blystone (cf) 1 0 0, Solida (rf) 2 0 0, Claypoole (3b) 0 0 0, Walzak (p) 2 0 0, Evinsky (ph) 1 0 0. Totals: 13 2 2.
Score by Innings
Forest Area;743;3;--;17
Union;200;0;--;2
2B -- Forest Area (Oswald).
3B -- Forest Area (Greenawalt).
HR -- Forest Area (Aites, Dietrich), Union (Davis).
RBIs -- Forest Area (Greenawalt 6, Aites 3, Flick 2, Dietrich 2, M. McFarland, Boehme, Thompson), Union (Davis 2).
SAEGERTOWN (12)
Arblaster (ss) 4 2 1, Kirdahy (rf) 4 2 1, Paris (2b) 4 2 3, Houck (3b) 4 1 1, Obenrader (p) 3 2 2, Diesing (dp) 3 2 1, Thompson (1b) 3 0 0, Triola (cf) 3 1 2, Halsey (lf) 3 0 0, Braymer (c) 0 0 0. Totals: 31 12 11.
ROCKY GROVE (1)
Jacoby (cf) 2 1 0, Cresswell (3b) 2 0 0, Rice (ss) 2 0 0, Montgomery (c) 2 0 0, Mawhinney (p) 2 0 0, Toland (rf) 2 0 0, Knapp (1b) 2 0 0, Tucker (2b) 2 0 0, Taylor (dp) 1 0 0, Cable (lf) 0 0 0. Totals: 17 1 0.
Score by Innings
Saegertown;622;2;--;12
Rocky Grove;100;0;--;1
2B -- Saegertown (Kirdahy, Obenrader).
3B -- Saegertown (Triola).
RBIs -- Saegertown (Paris 4, Obenrader 3, Houck, Diesing, Thompson, Triola).