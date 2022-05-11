CLARION (2)
Anthony (cf-p) 3 0 2, Best (c) 3 1 1, Simko (p-1b) 3 0 1, Beers (3b) 3 0 2, Wilson 0 0 0, Forrest (ss) 3 0 1, Campbell (rf) 3 0 0, Troese (2b) 2 1 1, Aaron (lf) 2 0 0, Kratsley (1b-rf) 2 0 0, Kitchen (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 24 2 8.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (12)
K. Dunn (ss) 3 2 2, Milliron (3b) 2 2 0, Himes (c) 3 1 2, Wiant (1b) 3 1 2, Husted (p) 4 1 1, Knapp (cf) 4 0 0, J. Dunn (lf) 4 1 2, Smith (2b) 3 2 0, Simpson (rf) 3 2 2. Totals: 29 12 11.
Score by Innings
Clarion;100;10;--;2
C-L;055;02;--;12
2B -- Clarion (Simko, Forrest), C-L (K. Dunn, Wiant).
RBIs -- Clarion (Anthony, Beers), C-L (Himes 4, Milliron 3, Wiant, Husted, J. Dunn, Simpson).
REDBANK VALLEY (0)
Foringer (p) 3 0 0, Snyder (cf) 2 0 0, Polka (c) 2 0 1, Ripple (ss) 2 0 1, Rupp (lf) 2 0 0, Neiswonger (1b) 1 0 0, Evans (2b) 1 0 0, Schimp (rf) 2 0 0, Boyer (3b) 2 0 0. Totals: 17 0 2.
FOREST AREA (11)
E. McFarland (cf) 2 1 1, Oswald (2b) 2 1 1, M. McFarland (ss) 3 2 2, Aites (1b) 3 0 2, Boehme (lf) 3 1 1, Flick (p) 2 1 1, Greenawalt (3b) 3 2 1, Dietrich (c) 3 0 1, Brown (c) 0 1 0, Thompson (rf) 3 1 1, Stitt (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 24 11 11.
Score by Innings
Redbank;000;-00;--;0
Forest;152;3x;--;11
2B -- Forest (M. McFarland 2, Aites 2, Dietrich, Oswald).
3B -- Forest (Flick).
RBIs -- Forest (Aites 3, E. McFarland, Oswald, M. McFarland, Flick, Greenawalt, Thompson).
JUNIOR VARSITY
KEYSTONE (1)
Smith 0 0 0, Gruber 1 0 0, Dixon 1 0 0, Bell 2 0 0, Texture 1 0 0, Bruce 0 1 0, Pierce 1 0 0, Vickers 1 0 0, Swartzentruer 1 0 0. Totals: 9 1 0.
CRANBERRY (11)
Delaney (2b) 3 0 1, Collins (ss) 1 1 1, Gregory (ss-p) 1 1 1, Smith (p-3b) 2 2 2, Reisinger (c) 2 1 0, Olson (3b) 0 1 0, Wagner (rf) 0 1 0, Beggs (cf-ss) 1 2 0, Whitling (1b) 1 1 0, McKinley (lf) 2 1 1, Felix (rf-cf) 2 0 1. Totals: 15 11 7.
Score by Innings
Keystone;010;--;1
Cranberry;74x;--;11
2B -- Cranberry (Felix, Collins).
3B -- Cranberry (Smith).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Whitling 2, McKinley 2, Felix 2, Smith, Reisinger).