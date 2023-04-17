LAKEVIEW (7)
Harbaugh (cf) 4 2 0, Proper (1b) 4 2 1, Richards (2b) 3 0 0, Sontheimer (c) 4 1 1, Brazel (p) 4 1 2, Berlin (lf) 4 0 1, Barcheck (rf) 2 0 0, Peterson (rf) 2 0 0, Meyer (ss) 2 0 1, Metz (3b) 3 0 1, McQuiston (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 32 7 7.
KEYSTONE (12)
Gruber (cf) 4 0 0, Sheatz (3b) 4 2 2, Bowser (p-c) 4 2 2, Exley (c-p) 3 3 2, Callander (ss) 4 1 1, Dixon (1b) 4 0 1, Best (2b) 2 2 2, Fulton (rf) 3 1 0, Vickers (lf) 1 1 0, Pfaff (lf) 1 0 0. Totals: 30 12 10.
Score by Innings
Lakeview;002;001;4;--;7
Keystone;240;033;x;--;12
2B -- Lakeview (Proper, Sontheimer), Keystone (Bowser 2, Callander, Exley, Sheatz).
3B -- Keystone (Exley).
HR -- Lakeview (Brazel).
RBIs -- Lakeview (Sontheimer 2, Brazel 2, Proper, Richards, Berlin), Keystone (Bowser 3, Sheatz 2, Callander 2, Exley, Dixon, Best).
ROCKY GROVE (20)
Jacoby (ss) 5 4 3, Rice (2b) 5 3 3, Montgomery (1b) 6 2 4, Mawhinney (p) 4 2 3, Z. Cresswell (c) 2 2 2, Knapp (dp) 2 1 1, Faust (cf) 1 0 0, P. Cresswell (3b) 4 3 3, Tucker (lf) 5 2 2, Taylor (rf) 3 1 0. Totals: 37 20 21.
FOREST AREA (9)
Flick (p) 4 0 1, Felletti (c) 2 2 0, McFarland (ss) 4 2 4, Oswald (3b) 4 0 1, Dietrich (1b) 3 2 1, Greenawalt (lf) 3 1 1, Stitt (2b) 3 1 2, Thompson (cf) 3 0 0, Carroll (rf) 2 1 0. Totals: 28 9 10.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;271;710;2;--;20
Forest Area;061;101;0;--;9
2B -- Rocky Grove (Rice, P. Cresswell), Forest Area (McFarland 2).
3B -- Forest Area (McFarland 2).
HR -- Rocky Grove (Rice, Montgomery).
RBIs -- Rocky Grove (Rice 4, Montgomery 2, Mawhinney 2, Knapp, P. Cresswell), Forest Area (McFarland 3, Greenawalt).