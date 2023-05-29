DISTRICT 10 CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Hermitage
FRANKLIN (6)
Hoobler (ss) 4 0 0, Ewing (2b) 3 1 0, Edge (p) 4 1 1, Hanna (lf) 4 1 2, Boland (3b) 4 2 3, Hicks (c) 2 0 0, Fitzgerald (rf) 4 1 3, Wimer (1b) 4 0 2, Laderer (cf) 3 0 0. Totals: 32 6 11.
CATHEDRAL PREP (13)
Dever (ss) 2 3 2, Kelly (cf) 0 2 0, Wagner (p) 4 0 1, Socash (cr) 0 1 0, Simmerman (3b) 5 1 3, Thomas (c) 2 1 1, Reese (cr) 0 0 0, E. Dudenhoeffer (2b) 3 0 1, Chimera (1b) 4 0 0, Moore (dp) 4 2 4, Brzezinski (pr) 0 1 0, Baldi (lf) 3 1 1, Repko (pr) 0 1 0, S. Dudenhoeffer (lf) 0 0 0, Primavere (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 27 13 13.
Score by Innings
Franklin;112;010;1;--;6
Cathedral Prep;211;252;x;--;13
2B -- Franklin (Fitzgerald, Wimer), Cathedral Prep (Thomas, Moore, Baldi).
3B -- Franklin (Edge), Cathedral Prep (Moore).
HR -- Franklin (Boland).
RBIs -- Franklin (Hanna 2, Fitzgerald 2, Boland, Wimer), Cathedral Prep (Simmerman 4, Dever 2, Wagner 2, Thomas 2, Moore, Baldi).
PITCHING
Franklin -- Edge (L) IP-6.0, H-13, R-13, ER-10, BB-7, SO-5, HBP-1 (153 pitches: 91 strikes, 62 balls).
Cathedral Prep -- Wagner (W) IP-7.0, H-11, R-6, ER-4, BB-1, SO-14. (126 pitches: 90 strikes, 36 balls).
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Heindl Field
CRANBERRY (7)
Watson (p) 4 2 3, Findlay (cf) 3 2 2, Schneider (ss) 2 2 1, Scarbrough (3b) 4 0 3, Coe (2b) 4 0 0, Wenner (c) 4 0 0, Smith (1b) 3 0 0, Beggs (ph) 1 0 0, Shumaker (rf) 4 0 0, Reisinger (lf) 3 1 1. Totals: 32 7 10.
CURWENSVILLE (6)
Butler (c) 4 0 1, Warren (rf) 3 2 1, Siple (p) 4 1 2, Harzinski (1b) 3 1 2, Rudy (ss) 3 0 1, Wischuck (2b) 4 0 0, Olosky (cf) 4 1 1, Hainsey (3b) 4 0 1, McCarthey (dp) 4 1 1. Totals: 33 6 10.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;003;030;1;--;7
Curwensville;100;400;1;--;6
2B -- Curwensville (Harzinski, Hainsey).
3B -- Cranberry (Schneider).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Scarbrough 5, Schneider), Curwensville (Harzinski 3, Siple, Rudy, McCarthey).