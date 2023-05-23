DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
at Allegheny College
OIL CITY (1)
Arnink (ss) 3 0 0, Garmong (p) 3 0 0, Whittemore (2b) 1 0 0, Wenner (c) 2 1 1, N. Hanlon (cf) 2 0 1, Krug (dp) 1 0 0, S. Hanlon (1b) 1 0 0, Martinec (lf) 2 0 1, Foley (3b) 2 0 0, Liederbach (rf) 2 0 1. Totals: 19 1 4.
JAMESTOWN (12)
Schaller (cf) 3 3 2, Matters (ss) 3 2 2, Pfaff (c) 3 1 1, Spurlock (3b) 3 0 0, Thurber (1b) 3 0 1, Biles (p) 3 0 1, Cadman (cr) 0 1 0, Bercis (rf) 2 3 1, Jones (lf) 3 2 1, Enterline (2b) 3 0 0. Totals: 26 12 9.
Score by Innings
Oil City;000;10;--;1
Jamestown;234;03;--;12
2B -- Jamestown (Thurber, Biles).
HR -- Jamestown (Matters, Jones).
RBIs -- Oil City (Martinec), Jamestown (Schaller 2, Matters 2, Thurber 2, Jones 2, Bercis).