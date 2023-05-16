JAMESTOWN (7)
Schaller (cf) 4 0 0, Matters (ss) 4 2 2, Pfaff (c) 3 1 2, Spurlock (3b) 3 1 2, Thurber (1b) 4 0 1, Biles (p) 4 0 0, Bercis (rf) 4 1 1, Jones (lf) 3 1 0, Enterline (2b) 3 1 0. Totals: 32 7 8.
FRANKLIN (3)
Hoobler (ss) 4 1 3, Ewing (2b) 3 0 0, Edge (p) 4 0 1, Hanna (lf) 3 1 1, boland (3b) 4 0 0, Fitzgerald (rf) 4 0 0, Wimer (1b) 3 0 0, Hicks (c) 3 0 1, Laderer (cf) 3 1 1. Totals: 31 3 7.
Score by Innings
Jamestown;001;000;6;--;7
Franklin;001;100;1;--;3
2B -- Jamestown (Spurlock), Franklin (Hoobler, Edge).
3B -- Jamestown (Matters, Bercis).
RBIs -- Jamestown (Matters 3, Thurber 2, Spurlock, Pfaff), Franklin (Hoobler).
GROVE CITY (0)
McIlwain (c) 3 0 0, Smiley (cf) 3 0 1, Wolbert (ss) 3 0 0, Jones (p) 2 0 0, K. Kirk (1b) 2 0 1, M. Kirk (3b) 2 0 0, Eaton (rf) 2 0 1, Barr (dp) 2 0 0, Hedglin (lf) 2 0 0, Mason (2b) 0 0 0. Totals: 21 0 3.
OIL CITY (10)
Arnink (ss) 3 0 0, Garmong (p) 3 2 2, Whittemore (2b) 3 1 1, Wenner (c) 3 2 1, N. Hanlon (cf) 3 3 3, Krug (dp) 3 1 2, Martinec (lf) 3 0 0, Foley (3b) 3 1 2, Liederbach (rf) 3 0 1, S. Hanlon (1b) 0 0 0. Totals: 27 10 12.
Score by Innings
Grove City;000;00;--;0
Oil City;132;4x;--;10
2B -- Grove City (Eaton).
3B -- Grove City (Smiley).
RBIs -- Oil City (Krug 2, Foley 2, Liederbach 2, Whittemore, Wenner, Martinec).
FOREST AREA (16)
Flick (p) 5 0 0, Greenawalt (3b) 2 3 0, M. McFarland (ss) 4 3 2, Dietrich (1b) 5 3 4, Oswald (2b) 4 1 1, Best (2b) 1 0 0, Felleti (c) 4 3 2, Stitt (lf) 3 1 0, Carll (rf) 3 1 1, Thompson (cf) 5 1 2. Totals: 36 16 12.
CRANBERRY (11)
Watson (p) 5 4 2, Findlay (cf) 5 1 2, Schneider (ss) 3 1 2, Scarbrough (3b) 3 0 0, Coe (2b) 4 0 2, Shumaker (rf) 4 1 0, Wenner (c) 3 0 1, Smith (1b) 3 1 2, McKinley (1b) 0 0 0, Reisinger (lf) 5 2 2, Olson (cr) 0 0 0, Beggs (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 35 11 13.
Score by Innings
Forest Area;201;1(12)0;0;--;16
Cranberry;132;203;0;--;11
2B -- Forest Area (Dietrich 2, Oswald), Cranberry (Watson, Reisinger).
HR -- Forest Area (Dietrich, Thompson), Cranberry (Reisinger).
RBIs -- Forest Area (Dietrich 7, Thompson 4, Carll 3, Oswald, Stitt), Cranberry (Findlay 2, Schneider 2, Scarbrough 2, Coe 2, Reisinger 2, Watson).
ROCKY GROVE (0)
Jacoby (ss) 3 0 1, Rice (2b) 3 0 0, Montgomery (3b) 3 0 1, Mawhinney (p) 3 0 0, Z. Cresswell (c) 2 0 0, Knapp (1b) 3 0 0, Tucker (lf) 3 0 0, Faust (cf) 2 0 0, Taylor (rf) 2 0 0. Totals: 26 0 2.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (4)
Miller (cf) 3 2 2, Harris (lf) 2 0 0, Rodgers (p) 3 1 1, Dunton (c) 2 1 0, Mosconi (1b) 3 0 2, Dragasczoc (2b) 3 0 1, Simmons (3b) 3 0 0, Crawford (dp) 3 0 0, Boylan (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 25 4 6.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;000;000;0;--;0
Cambridge Springs;011;020;x;--;4
HR -- Cambridge springs (Rodgers).
RBIs -- Cambridge Springs (Rodgers 3, Crawford).