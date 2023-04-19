CRANBERRY (16)
Reisinger (lf) 4 2 1, Knight (lf) 1 0 0, Watson (p) 4 2 2, Schneider (ss) 3 3 2, Coe (2b) 4 2 2, Scarbrough (3b) 4 3 4, Shumaker (c) 4 1 2, Findlay (cf) 2 1 1, Beggs (rf) 3 0 0, Wagner (rf) 1 1 1, Smith (1b) 1 1 0, McKinley (1b) 1 0 1. Totals: 32 16 16.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (2)
Knapp (c) 3 1 1, Dunn (ss) 3 1 1, Wiant (1b) 3 0 2, Simpson (cf-2b) 2 0 0, O. Smith (2b-3b) 3 0 0, K. Smith (3b) 1 0 0, Henry (lf) 2 0 0, Terrana (cf) 2 0 0, Girt (cf) 1 0 0, Huffman (rf) 1 0 0. Totals: 21 2 4.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;440;62;--;16
C-L;001;01;--;2
2B -- Cranberry (Scarbrough, Coe, Shumaker, Wagner).
3B -- Cranberry (Reisinger).
HR -- C-L (Knapp).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Watson 2, Findlay 2, Beggs 2, Schneider, Coe, Scarbrough, Shumaker, Wagner, McKinley), C-L (Knapp).
KEYSTONE (10)
Gruber (cf) 4 1 1, Sheatz (3b) 3 3 2, Bowser (c) 3 2 3, Exley (p) 3 3 1, Callander (ss) 3 1 1, Dixon (1b) 4 0 1, Best (2b) 4 0 0, Fulton (rf) 3 0 0, Booth (ph) 1 0 0, Vickers (lf) 1 0 0, Pfaff (lf) 2 0 0. Totals: 31 10 9.
FOREST AREA (8)
Flick (p) 5 1 2, Felleti (3b) 3 1 1, E. McFarland (ss) 4 2 2, Oswald (1b) 4 1 1, Dietrich (c) 4 0 0, Greenawalt (cf) 4 1 2, Stitt (2b) 4 2 2, Carll (lf) 4 0 1, Best (rf) 3 0 0, Colvin (rf) 1 0 1. Totals: 36 8 12.
Score by Innings
Keystone;340;300;0;--;10
Forest Area;320;020;1;--;8
2B -- Keystone (Exley), Forest Area (Felleti).
3B -- Forest Area (Greenawalt).
HR -- Keystone (Gruber), Forest Area (E. McFarland).
RBIs -- Keystone (Exley 2, Gruber, Bowser, Callander, Dixon), Forest Area (E. McFarland 3, Dietrich, Stitt, Best, Colvin).
CLARION (1)
Mahle (cf) 2 1 1, Kitchen (lf) 1 0 0, Troese (2b) 2 0 1, Forrest (ss) 2 0 0, Campbell (3b) 1 0 0, Best (rf) 1 0 0, Burford (1b) 1 0 0, Cratsley (p) 1 0 0, Wilson (c) 1 0 0, Kiskadden (c) 0 0 0. Totals: 12 1 2.
UNION/A-C VALLEY (16)
Ielase (cf) 3 3 2, Bauer (3b) 2 3 0, Parks (p) 2 3 2, Stevens (1b) 3 2 1, Dehart (c) 2 1 2, Wetzel (ss) 3 1 0, Strauser (lf) 2 1 1, Page (lf) 1 0 1, Hartzell (2b) 2 1 2, Snyder (2b) 1 0 0, Walzak (rf) 1 1 1, Schreckengost (rf) 1 0 0, Blystone (rf) 1 0 1. Totals: 24 16 13.
Score by Innings
Clarion;100;--;1
Union/A-C Valley;(11)41;--;16
2B -- Clarion (Mahle), Union/A-C Valley (Ielase, Hartzell).
HR -- Union/A-C Valley (Parks).
RBIs -- Clarion (Troese), Union/A-C Valley (Parks 4, Hartzell 2, Walzak 2, Bauer, Stevens, Dehart, Blystone).