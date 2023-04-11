FRANKLIN (0)
Hoobler (ss-p) 2 0 0, Ewing (2b) 2 0 0, Hanna (lf) 2 0 0, Edge (p) 1 0 0, A. Rial (3b) 0 0 0, Boland (3b-ss) 2 0 0, Hicks (c) 2 0 0, Fitzgerald (rf) 2 0 0, Wimer (1b) 2 0 1, Laderer (cf) 2 0 1. Totals: 17 0 2.
ARMSTRONG (10)
Smerick (rf) 3 0 0, Paul (ss) 0 3 0, Atherton (c) 3 2 2, Clontz (lf) 3 2 2, Pugh (1b) 3 1 1, Cloak (3b) 1 0 0, Adams (cf) 2 0 0, Bauer (2b) 2 0 1, Sprankle (p) 1 0 1. Totals: 18 10 7.
Score by Innings
Franklin;000;00;--;0
Armstrong;204;4x;--;10
HR -- Armstrong (Clontz 2, Atherton 2, Pugh).
RBIs -- Armstrong (Atherton 5, Clontz 4, Pugh).
CLARION (1)
Mahle (cf) 2 0 0, Troese (3b-2b) 1 0 1, Forrest (ss) 2 0 0, Burford (p-1b) 2 0 0, Campbell (1b-3b) 2 0 0, Wilson (c) 2 0 0, Kitchen (lf) 2 1 2, Best (2b-rf) 2 0 0, Kiskadden (rf) 1 0 0, Cratsley (p) 2 0 1. Totals: 18 1 4.
KEYSTONE (14)
Gruber (cf) 3 11, Booth (cf) 0 0 0, Bowser (p) 3 2 1, Callander (ss) 2 2 0, Exley (1b-c) 3 2 3, Dixon (3b-1b) 2 2 1, Mong (3b) 0 0 0, Best (2b) 2 2 1, Dittman (2b) 0 0 0, Sheatz (c) 3 2 2, Fulton (rf) 2 0 1, Pfaff (rf) 1 0 0, Heilman (lf) 2 0 0, Vickers (lf) 1 1 0. Totals: 24 14 10.
Score by Innings
Clarion;010;00;--;1
Keystone;742;1x;--;14
3B -- Keystone (Exley).
RBIs -- Clarion (Best), Keystone (Exley 4, Fulton 3, Dixon 2, Sheatz 2, Gruber).