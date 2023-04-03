TITUSVILLE (2)
Fonzo (1b) 4 0 0, B. Wynn (3b) 4 1 1, Atkins (c) 4 1 1, J. Wynn (p) 3 0 2, Krepps (cf) 2 0 0, Peterson (ss) 3 0 2, Warner (rf) 3 0 0, Campbell (lf) 2 0 0, Rhodes (ph) 0 0 0, McGarvie (2b) 3 0 0. Totals: 28 2 6.
OIL CITY (3)
Arnink (ss) 4 1 1, Whittemore (p) 1 1 0, Wenner (c) 3 0 1, Garmong (lf) 3 0 2, N. Hanlon (cf) 3 1 1, S. Hanlon (1b) 2 0 0, Foley (3b) 3 0 0, Martinec (2b) 3 0 1, Liederbach (rf) 2 0 1. Totals: 24 3 7.
Score by Innings
Titusville;101;000;0;--;2
Oil City;000;001;2;--;3
2B -- Titusville (J. Wynn).
3B -- Titusville (B. Wynn).
RBIs -- Titusville (Atkins, J. Wynn), Oil City (Garmong, Foley).
ROCKY GROVE (0)
Jacoby (cf) 2 0 1, P. Cresswell (p) 2 0 0, Rice (2b) 2 0 0, Mawhinney (3b) 2 0 0, Montgomery (1b) 2 0 1, Z. Cresswell (c) 2 0 0, Taylor (lf) 1 0 0, Tucker (ss) 2 0 0, Knapp (dp) 1 0 0. Totals: 16 0 2.
COCHRANTON (10)
Douglas (3b) 2 2 1, Jackson (cf) 3 2 1, Freyermuth (1b) 3 3 2, Ewing (lf) 1 0 1, Needler (p) 3 0 0, Williams (ss) 2 1 0, Hansen (dp) 3 2 1, P. Miller (2b) 2 0 0, K. Miller (rf) 2 0 1. Totals: 21 10 7.
Score by Innings
Rocky Grove;000;00;--;0
Cochranton;342;1x;--;10
2B -- Rocky Grove (Jacoby), Cochranton (Ewing).
RBIs -- Cochranton (Ewing 3, Jackson, Freyermuth, Williams).