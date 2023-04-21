DuBois CC 12, Cranberry 3
Kali Franklin, Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser combined to go 9-of-15 at the plate with seven runs scored and 10 RBIs at the top of DuBois Central Catholic's lineup as the Cardinals improved to 10-0 on the season following a 12-3 victory over homestanding Cranberry in non-conference play.
Franklin, who batted leadoff for the Cardinals, belted a home run and two singles while scoring three runs and knocking in five runs. Frank followed with three singles, two runs scored and an RBI while Risser cracked a double, a home run and a single while scoring two runs and brining in four runs.
Melia Mitskavich, who also doubled and singled and drove in a run, got the win in the pitcher's circle after allowing three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Cassie Scarbrough led the Berries with a solo home run and a single, Jadyn Shumaker doubled while Keelie Schneider, Riley Coe, Kendell Findlay and Katelyn Beggs each added a single. Beggs also drove in a run.
McKaylah Smith took the loss, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in two innings in the circle.
Cranberry will host Redbank Valley on Tuesday.
Saegertown 12, Rocky Grove 0
SAEGERTOWN -- Mikaila Obenrader tossed a four-inning one-hitter while she also shined at the plate with two hits and four RBIs as Saegertown blanked visiting Rocky Grove, 12-0, in four innings in a Region 2 meeting.
Obenrader struck out 12 and walked two in her four-inning stint in the pitcher's circle while she also drilled a triple and a single to lead the Panthers' nine-hit offense.
Rylie Braymer and Kacie Mook also had two hits apiece for the Panthers with Mook driving in a pair of runs while Hailee Gregor also belted a triple and knocked in a run.
Zoe Cresswell singled for the Orioles' lone hit of the game.
Rocky Grove will host Iroquois on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney 3, Keystone 1
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Karli Young and Ciara Toven combined to twirl a four-hitter as Punxsutawney came away with a 3-1 victory over visiting Keystone in a non-conference matchup.
Coach John Stiglitz's Panthers got on the board first with a solo home run from Natalie Bowser in the first inning, but the Chucks got a run in the third and two in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Young and Toven made that lead stand as Young pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Toven came on to work the final four frames, allowing three hits while striking out nine and not surrendering a walk.
Bowser also had a double and a single for the Panthers while Lydia Sheatz added a single.
Emily Dobbins had a triple and a single for the Chucks, Brooke Young also had a triple, Avary Powell stroked a double while Olivia Toven added a single.
Bowser took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Keystone will host Brookville on Monday.