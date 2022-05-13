TIONESTA -- Youngsville was no match for homestanding Forest Area in non-conference play as the Fires swept a doubleheader by a combined 34-0 on Friday, claiming the first game by a 15-0 margin and the second 19-0.
In the opener, Emma McFarland and Maggie Boehme each collected three hits and drove in two runs with Boehme also ripping a double. Alexis Oswald, Madison McFarland, Emily Aites and Faith Dietrich driving in a pair apiece also. McFarland tripled in the contest while Aites and Izzy Flick added doubles.
The Fires, who plated 11 runs in the second to put the game out of reach, saw Flick earn the win in the circle, striking out three and allowing two hits in two innings of work.
Flick also started the second game and teamed up with Madison McFarland and Emma McFarland to toss a combined no-hitter. Each pitcher pitched one inning of the three-inning contest that saw Forest plate six runs in the first, two in the second and 11 in the third.
Aites logged four hits in the nightcap, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs. Madison McFarland homered and drove in three runs while Brenna Thompson drove in five runs on three hits, including a triple. Flick also pushed home three on two hits -- a triple and a double.
Keystone 11, Moniteau 7
WEST SUNBURY -- Natalie Bowser homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Keystone to an 11-7, come-from-behind victory over Moniteau in a KSAC clash.
The Panthers posted four runs in the top of the fourth before the Warriors stole the momentum with six runs in the bottom half to take the lead. Keystone tallied one more in the fifth and another in the sixth to tie it before Moniteau captured the lead again, 7-6, with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The Panthers, though, saved the best for last, driving home five runs in the top of the seventh to take home the victory.
Gabby Wolbert, Leah Exley, Rylie Coligan and Karley Callander added two hits apiece in the victory with Wolbert and Colligan driving in runs. Bella Black also drove in two runs on one hit. Exley doubled on the day.
Bowser started in the circle and surrendered six runs, all earned, on nine hits and three walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings. Exley came on in relief to pick up the win, fanning three and giving up just one unearned run on three hits in 3.2 innings.
Mariska Shunk recorded three hits for Moniteau while Emily Staab homered and drove in a pair and Taylor Thomas doubled.