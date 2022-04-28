Keystone 10, Clarion 3 (8)
CLARION -- Keystone exploded for seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to post a 10-3 victory over homestanding Clarion in a KSAC matchup.
Clarion jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings on a two-run single by Brianna Forest and a solo home run by Payton Simko.
However, the Panthers tied it with solo tallies in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings before their big seven-run eighth.
Natalie Bowser drilled three singles for Keystone while Gabby Wolbert and Rylie Colligan had two singles each. Winning pitcher Leah Exley doubled while Bella Black, Karley Callander, Emma Gruber and Cassidy Morris added one single apiece.
Emily Troese had a pair of singles for Clarion, Simko homered, Hadley Campbell tripled and Forest singled.
Exley allowed five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Forest Area 17, Union 2 (4)
RIMERSBURG -- Akeela Greenawalt drove in six runs with a triple and two singles while Emily Aites and Faith Dietrich added home runs as Forest Area downed Union, 17-2 in a four-inning KSAC game.
The Fires scored seven runs in the top of the first, added four more in the second and had three runs in both the third and fourth frames.
Madison McFarland drilled three singles for the winners, Izzy Flick singled twice, Alexis Oswald doubled and Emma McFarland, Maggie Boehme and Brenna Thompson had singles.
Mackenna Davis singled and belted a two-run homer for the Golden Damsels.
Flick went three innings in the circle for the win. She gave up one hits and two earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Oswald pitched an inning of relief, giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
Saegertown 12, Rocky Grove 1(4)
Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader fired a no-hitter and also drove in three runs as the visiting Panthers downed Rocky Grove, 12-1, in a four-inning Region 2 contest.
Saegertown (6-3) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and plated two each in the second, third and fourth innings.
Rhiannon Paris led the winners with three singles and four RBIs, Maggie Triola singled and tripled and Obenrader singled and doubled. Abigail Kirdahy also doubled while Alyssa Arblaster and Katherine Diesing had a single each.
Kaylin Jacoby scored the lone run for the Orioles (1-7).
Rocky Grove will host Forest Area today.