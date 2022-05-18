Clarion 9, A-C Valley 5
CLARION -- Kylee Beers and Brianna Forrest clubbed two doubles each and Payton Simko homered as playoff-bound Clarion celebrated Senior Night with a 9-5 comeback win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley.
The Falcons, who finished the season at 4-11, held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth when Simko opened the inning with a game-tying home run. The Bobcats added another run in the frame and added five more in the fifth to break the game open.
Beers and Forrest also swatted a single apiece for Clarion, Hadley Campbell singled twice and Jordy Best doubled. Noel Anthony completed the 11-hit offense with a single.
Clarion seniors who were recognized included MaKenzie Aaron, Best, Anthony, Beers, Kaylee Hiles and Simko.
Mackenzie Parks socked a two-run homer for the Falcons and also singled while Lexi Bauer tripled twice. Meah Ielase doubled and Avah Burke, Bella Ielase, Rylan Strauser and Maddie Hurrelbrink all singled.
Clarion will next compete in the District 9 playoffs next week.
Keystone 15, Union 4
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser launched a pair of home runs and knocked in four runs as Keystone upended visiting Union, 15-4, in five innings in a KSAC matchup.
Coach John Stiglitz's Panthers finished with 11 hits after scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth before adding six in the fifth to end the game early.
Leah Exley and Gabby Wolbert also had two hits each for the Panthers with Exley blasting a home run and Wolbert cracking a triple. Emma Gruber drilled a double and drove in a pair of runs while Bella Black, Rylie Colligan, Karley Callander and Cassidy Morris each added a single.
Exley started in the circle and pitched 2.1 innings to earn the win. She gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks while fanning three. Bowser worked the final 2.2 innings in the circle, giving up on unearned run on three hits while striking out five.
Kya Wetzel led the Golden Damsels with two hits, including a home run, and finished with three RBIs while Ava Schreckengost added a double and scored two runs.