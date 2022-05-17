Forest Area 5, Keystone 0
TIONESTA -- Forest Area ripped off its ninth consecutive victory with a 5-0 decision over visiting
Cochranton 18, Rocky Grove 4 (5)
COCHRANTON -- Chelsey Freyermuth and Jaylin McGill combined to go 8-for-10 at the plate with seven runs scored and nine RBIs as Cochranton recorded an 18-4, five-inning win over Rocky Grove in Region 2 play.
Freyermuth had an incredible day on offense as she went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and five RBIs after belting three doubles and a home run. McGill was almost as impressive as she also went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs after slamming two doubles and a triple.
The Cardinals (11-5 overall, 10-4 R 2) finished with 18 hits and 15 RBIs as Brooklyn Needler and Carly Richter followed with three hits apiece with Richter cracking a double and a triple. Kaylin Rose, Megan Heim, Taytum Jackson and Macie Williams each had two hits as Heim and Williams drilled a double and drove in two runs apiece while Rose and Jackson each knocked in a run.
The Orioles (2-12, 2-11) finished with eight hits as Elizabeth Mawhinney led the way with three singles and an RBI. Kaylin Jacoby went 2-for-2 with aa triple, two runs scored and an RBI while Paige Cresswell launched a two-run home run and Ashlyn Tucker added an RBI.
Rocky Grove will host Union City on Thursday.