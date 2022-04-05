Trinity Edge struck out nine batters on her way to picking up a complete-game victory with a 4-1 decision over visiting Sharon in Region 4 softball action on Tuesday.
The Tigers struck first with a run in the top of the third before the Knights (3-0) tied it in the bottom half when Rilee Hanna plated Sydni Hoobler with a suicide squeeze. Franklin took the lead in the fourth when Autumn Fitzgerald singled home the go-ahead run before Gabby Laderer added some insurance with a 2-RBI single to set the eventual final.
Edge allowed just the one earned run on seven hits and one walk en route to the "W" while also picking up a pair of knocks at the plate. Hoobler and Brandi Atwell also added a pair of hits each with both also recording doubles.
Ella Connelly paced the Tigers with three hits, including a double.
Franklin will host Slippery Rock on Thursday.
Grove City 12, Oil City 4
Courtney Saylor racked up a pair of doubles and a triple while scoring four times from the leadoff spot to help lift Grove City to a 12-4 victory over homestanding Oil City in a Region 4 matchup.
The Eagle struck first and scored in every inning, plating three in the first and one apiece in the second, third, fourth and fifth before putting up three more in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Oilers (0-2) countered with one run in the first and three more in the fifth.
Shaylyn Whittemore led the offense with a pair of hits while Maddy Marczak tripled in the loss. Haylee Snyder, Paige Roess and Mara Martinec each drove in a run.
Helena Wolbert notched four hits for Grove City, including a double while Logan Jones and Selah Severson also doubled as part of a 17-hit effort for the Eagles.
Oil City will host Rocky Grove today.
Forest Area 8, Brockway 2
BROCKWAY -- Akeela Greenawalt capped a six-run seventh inning with a two-run single as Forest Area pulled away for an 8-2 non-conference road win over Brockway.
Coach Eric Flick's Fires (1-0) led by a 2-1 score going into the final frame before finally getting the offense untracked as the first six batters singled. Greenawalt's hit closed the big inning.
Forest Area finished with 10 hits as Faith Dietrich and Emily Aites led the way with a single and double apiece. Madison McFarland and winning pitcher Izzy Flick each drilled two singles while Emma McFarland, and Greenawalt had one single each.
Izzy Flick gave up four hits and eight walks in her seven innings in the circle. She struck out nine.
Forest Area will play today at A-C Valley.