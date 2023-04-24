KNOX -- Natalie Bowser went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs while also earning the save in the circle to lead homestanding Keystone to a 9-3 victory over Brookville in non-conference play on Monday.
The Panthers held leads of 2-1 after three innings, 3-1 through three, 5-2 through four and 5-3 through five before they put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth to set the final.
Leah Exley, Emilee Dixon and Alannah Fulton Dixon added two hits apiece with both Exley and Dixon also driving in a run each. Keira Best also drove in a pair of runs and Karley Callander ripped a double.
Exley got the start on the mound earned the win, going five innings, striking out five and walking three while surrendering three runs (two earned) on seven hits. Bowser tossed the final two scoreless frames, fanning two while giving up just one hit.
Union/A-C Valley 18, C-L 2 (4)
STRATTANVILLE -- Mackenzie Parks and Emerson Stevens each doubled and tripled and combined for six RBIs as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley cruised to an 18-2 four-inning road win over Clarion-Limestone.
Parks, who also singled and scored four runs, had four RBIs while Stevens added a single and drive in two runs. Lexi Bauer laced a single and a two-run, inside the park home run during a 14-run third inning and Rylan Strauser drove in three runs with a pair of singles. Maddy Dehart singled and doubled while Alivyah Hartzell, Kya Wetzel and Magen Walzak each singled.
Stevens started and pitched 1 2/3 innings and Walzak came on to pick up the win in relief with 2 1/3 innings in the circle.
Alyssa Wiant belted a solo home run for the Lions in the first inning. Olivia Smith had C-L's other hit, a single.
Union/A-C Valley will host Karns City on Thursday.