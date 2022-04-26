FOREST AREA 14, REDBANK VALLEY 0 (5)
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Alexis Oswald homered and drove in four runs while Maggie Boehme added three RBIs and Izzy Flick fired a four-hit shutout as Forest Area blanked homestanding Redbank Valley, 14-0, in a five-inning KSAC contest.
Coach Eric Flick's Fires led 1-0 after two innings before erupting for four runs in the top of the third. They added another tally in the fourth and closed it out with a big eight-run fifth inning.
Oswald singled twice and homered to lead a 13-hit attack while Boehme, Flick and Emily Aites each singled and doubled. Emma McFarland had a pair of singles while Madison McFarland and Faith Dietrich chipped in with one single each.
Izzy Flick gave up four hits and walked four while striking out seven.
Smacking singles for the Bulldogs were LeighAnne Hetrick, Sam Evans, Josie Neiswonger and Carlie Rupp.