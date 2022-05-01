STRATTANVILLE -- Clarion-Limestone put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to steal a victory away from visiting Cranberry in an 8-6 decision in KSAC softball action on Saturday.
The Berries led 3-1 after one inning, 4-1 through three and 6-2 through four, but the six-run outburst by the Lions late in the game proved to be the difference.
Abby Himes paced C-L with three hits to go along with an RBI while Alyssa Wiant added two hits and a run batted in. Jenna Dunn and Raegen Husted double while also driving in runs.
Dunn also picked up the win in the circle, tossing the final scoreless 3.1 innings of the game after coming on in relief of Husted.
Cassie Scarbrough led Cranberry with a 4-for-4 day at the plate while adding an RBI. Olivia Plummer collected three hits while driving in two runs and Reyna Watson added three hits as well. Keelie Schneider and Jenna Biltz notched two hits and an RBI apiece.
Biltz suffered the loss in the circle.